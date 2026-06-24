Hollow men: Editorial on the leadership crisis afflicting Western politics

The fate of the prime minister’s chair in the Mother of Parliaments seems to have been reduced to a game of musical chairs. With Keir Starmer deciding to hang up his boots, around the 10th anniversary of the Brexit referendum that, ironically, pledged stability for Britain, the country is now all set to welcome its seventh prime minister in a decade. Almost two years after his triumphant parliamentary victory, Mr Starmer lost direction and, subsequently, his chair on account of a combination of factors. On the one hand were the blots in his record in office. He undertook repeated policy U-turns — some, allegedly, in the direction of the Right — thereby disenchanting Labour Party's core supporters. He was further compromised by his inability to communicate a clear road map. His failures to improve public services, the healthcare edifice and even the image of a stunted military made matters worse. A spluttering economy further alienated Britons while the festering energy crisis, the result of global conflicts, and inflation punctured his hopes of a full term as premier.

But there is a case to argue that Mr Starmer’s troubles, indeed those of Britain, are not necessarily their own. What afflicts Britain today is symptomatic of a deep structural fault line afflicting the Western political hemisphere. France, Germany and even the United States of America appear to be plagued by a common pattern: leaders riding to power with the promise of change and, then, failing to implement reform adequately, thereby deepening public cynicism about the democracy project. Emmanuel Macron will be demitting office without his vision being realised in France; Chancellor Friedrich Merz is already struggling with falling ratings given his struggle to ignite the German growth engine; Donald Trump has not resolved the dilemma of Americans having to pay higher costs despite the economy being robust. Their chequered records to usher in change have raised questions about the competency of the current crop of Western leaders when it comes to resolving the challenges peculiar to their time. The net result has been collective cynicism with the current political template, paving the way for the ascendancy of the forces on the Right and the Left. Andy Burnham, who is set to take on the mantle of prime ministership in Britain, has his work cut out. Not only will he have to fight the domestic fires but he must also ensure that the Centre continues to hold.