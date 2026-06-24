Think anew

For much of independent India’s history, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were administered as distant peripheries: guarded carefully, remembered sentimentally, yet rarely imagined strategically. The Great Nicobar Project breaks this long inertia. At the heart of it is the Nicobar Island with an estimated outlay of Rs 80,000 crore and integrating a deep-water transshipment port, a greenfield international airport, logistics and urban infrastructure, tourism zones, and dual-use strategic facilities.

The Andaman and Nico­bar chain overlooks approaches to the Strait of Malacca — a maritime artery through which nearly one-third of global trade and around a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil flows every year. For China, the vulnerability is structural: over 80% of its crude oil imports pass through this narrow corridor. India does not need to obstruct Malacca; in maritime geopolitics, presence is power. Proximity enables monitoring, signalling, and rapid response — capabilities that reshape behaviour without provocation.

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Yet, enduring influence requires economic gravity. This is where India struggles. Despite being one of the world’s largest trading economies, nearly 70-75% of India’s transshipment cargo is routed through foreign ports, chiefly Singapore and Colombo. This leads to longer shipping cycles, higher costs, and externalised control over critical supply chains. The GNP seeks to reverse this structural imbalance with a deep-draft port capable of handling ultra-large container vessels. The recovery of transshipment capacity is a strategic recalibration that aligns with India’s broader maritime vision. What began as the SAGARMALA — a port-led development strategy for the mainland — now extends outward into the Indo-Pacific. The Andamans become its eastern anchor, linking Indian ports directly to Southeast Asia and global trade routes. It is here that India’s aspiration to be a guardian of the Indian Ocean gains substance. Tourism forms the project’s economic and cultural multiplier. Island economies across the world derive approximately 30-60% of their GDP from high-value tourism.

Civilian ports can double as logistics hubs during emergencies; long runways support both commercial aviation and strategic airlift. In a region prone to cyclones, earthquakes, and tsunamis, the islands can function as a humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief hub — projecting India as a first responder across the eastern Indian Ocean. Further, submarine cables carrying vast volumes of global data pass close to the Andamans, making their security as vital as that of sea lanes.

Environmental and social concerns must thus be integrated into the planning. The islands are ecologically sensitive and home to vulnerable tribal communities. The National Green Tribunal has cleared the project with safeguards. Development must be phased, continuously audited, and adaptive. For this, three guardrails are essential. First, strategic infrastructure should come before mass urbanisation, allowing ecological and social systems time to adapt. Second, governance must be unified and empowered, following a Singapore-style model that eliminates ad-hocism and enforces global planning standards. Third, indigenous communities must be made stakeholders through protected zones, livelihood guarantees, and benefit-sharing mechanisms.

Sustainability without economic strength is fragile. Environmentally sensitive regions cannot become permanent veto points against national ambition. The GNP is thus not merely desirable; it is timely. The Indo-Pacific is being shaped now — by trade routes, energy flows, and digital networks that will harden into long-term structures. If executed with discipline, the NP will be remembered as the moment India finally learned to think like a maritime power.