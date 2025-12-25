Letters to the editor: Swedish start-up invents device to let crows trade cigarette butts for litter

Birds do it

Sir — Sweden has reached a curious milestone in civic planning: when humans failed to stop littering, the city enlisted crows. A Swedish start-up has built a device that lets crows trade cigarette butts for litter. These birds collect cigarette butts with enviable efficiency and keep the city clean. While this is being promoted as a clever, cheap and green civic solution, it is also exploitative. Cigarette filters are toxic and nicotine-soaked; getting crows to pick them up without knowing what they are getting into is unethical to say the least. What one must ask is this: when birds can manage urban cleanliness by spotting waste disposal units and doing the needful, what is the excuse for humans who cannot seem to stop littering the streets?

Arna Dey,

Durgapur

Persistent malaise

Sir — It is alarming that UNICEF reports show that India accounts for nearly one-third of the world’s child brides ( “Work left”, Dec 23). Child marriage remains one of the most persistent social challenges in India. This practice is not only a violation of human rights but also a social evil that perpetuates illiteracy and several health crises, especially among women. Despite reforms, an entrenched patriarchal mindset continues to promote child marriages in rural and semi-urban areas.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Sir — The decline in child marriages in India, bolstered by several laws, has witnessed uneven progress across the country. Reforms with regard to child marriage were first initiated in colonial India through the enactment of the Age of Consent Act, 1891. Of late, a boost in literacy, along with dedicated local schemes such as Kanyashree in West Bengal, has enabled society to fight this social evil. However, emerging factors like climate change and global conflict have set up new challenges in this regard by leading to displacement, putting marginalised women at risk.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

Kharagpur

Trade matters

Sir — The Free Trade Agreement between India and New Zealand has been hailed as a major economic milestone. While it promises expanded markets, investment inflows, and diplomatic goodwill, ground realities demand greater scrutiny. Trade liberalisation often benefits large exporters while small farmers, local manufacturers and the unorganised sector may be squeezed by cheaper imports. Without strong safeguards, FTAs can widen trade deficits rather than narrow them. Economic growth should not remain merely as numbers on paper. Transparent impact assessment, sector-wise protections, and timely policy corrections are essential.

Mohammad Hasnain,

Muzaffarpur, Bihar

Sir — The finalisation of the India-New Zealand FTA, providing zero-duty access for all Indian goods while protecting the national dairy sector, is a significant achievement. This deal will boost exports, attract investments worth $20 billion and strengthen bilateral ties, paving the way for diversified trade opportunities.

T.S. Karthik,

Chennai

Shameful act

Sir — The video of a visually impaired Christian woman being attacked by a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Madhya Pradesh made for disturbing viewing. The impunity with which Hindutva vigilante groups unleash violence on religious minorities underlines the failure of the State to ensure their protection. A secular democracy cannot countenance any act detrimental to the peaceful coexistence of religious communities.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

A different lens

Sir — The demise of the Malayalam actor and director, Sreenivasan, is a great loss for cinema. He was a luminous presence as an actor, screenwriter, director and producer for more than four decades. He portrayed the lives and the thoughts of the common man on the silver screen. In an era when goodness seems to be fading, Sreenivasan’s presence was a great relief. His artistic work influenced generations.

K.A. Solaman,

Alappuzha, Kerala

Sir — Indian cinema has lost a cinematic genius whose portrayal of the common man’s life, with a rich blend of humour and satire, entertained not only Malayali audiences but also cinema-lovers worldwide. His films were both entertaining and thought-provoking. His writing breathed life into ordinary and unglamorous characters.

M. Pradyu,

Kannur, Kerala

Sir — Sreenivasan was involved in the making of over 200 films. He held up a mirror to social realities, exposing contradictions with a rare honesty and insight. Although widely admired for his understated acting and pitch-perfect delivery in both comic and serious roles, his most lasting contribution was as a writer. Humour was his greatest strength. He possessed an ability to present uncomfortable truths in an inspiring manner, blending satire with deep sensitivity. While he directed only two films, both became instant classics for their sharp yet humorous critique of the male ego and social pretensions.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Singled out

Sir — It has been reported that Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh has announced a ban on DJs and wedding bands for Muslim weddings. Muslim families have been warned that from January 1, nikah ceremonies will not be solemnised if families use DJs or play loud music. But why should Muslims be singled out? Other religious communities should take a lesson from this. A wedding is not just a joyous occasion but also a solemn one. This decision has set a standard in civic behaviour that all should follow.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh