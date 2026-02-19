MANAV follows KUSUM, VIKAS and SHANTI: PM Narendra Modi’s policies, not TV show characters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a new favourite: MANAV.

At the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, he unveiled India’s “MANAV” vision for artificial intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

MANAV, the Hindi word for “human”, doubles as an acronym for five principles: a Moral and Ethical System; Accountable Governance; National Sovereignty, particularly the right to data; Accessible and Inclusive technology; and Valid and Legitimate systems.

"AI is making machines intelligent, but more than that, it is increasing human capabilities manyfold," Modi said. "There is only one difference: this time the speed is unprecedented and the scale is also unexpected."

"Artificial Intelligence is such a transformation of human history. What we are seeing today, what we are predicting, is just the beginning of its impact," he added.

MANAV joins a long line of policies with names that explain, defend, and sometimes silence questions.

What is common between MANAV, VIKAS, SHANTI and AMRUT? They are all brainchildren of Modi’s government.

In this India, policy arrives with a name. VIKAS, on paper Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan, means “development.” AMRUT, aimed at urban water supply and sewerage, means nectar.

AMRUT 2.0 suggests even immortality benefits from an upgrade. GOBARdhan turns rural cow dung into “wealth” and nods to Govardhan.

SAGAR, India’s maritime vision, already carries the word for sea.

Mission SHAKTI bundles women-centric schemes under one word.

Institutional reform followed the same logic. The Planning Commission exited; NITI Aayog – National Institute for Transforming India – entered. School meals became PM-POSHAN (nutrition).

Street vendors got PM SVANidhi. Farmers received PM-KUSUM (flower), income support became PM-KISAN, youth entrepreneurship turned PM YUVA.

Legislation too is covered.

MGNREGA gave way to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, VB-G RAM G. Gandhi’s name is gone; Ram’s is in.

The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill followed. “Shanti” means peace, passed amid chaos, easing corporate entry into nuclear power with minimal liability.