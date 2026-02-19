Bengal govt orders extra eggs in mid-day meals, BJP questions timing ahead of Assembly polls

With the West Bengal assembly elections drawing closer, the state government has asked district administrations to provide additional eggs to students under the mid-day meal scheme, setting off a fresh political exchange between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

In a communication to district magistrates and sub-divisional officers, the school education department directed that 81,19,415 students from Classes 1 to 8 be given either one whole egg or a seasonal fruit for 12 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

An allocation of Rs 8 per student per day has been earmarked for the exercise. Officials said the additional provision must be implemented within the current financial year ending March 31, 2026.

Also Read Bishnu Prasad Sharma quits BJP, joins TMC ahead of Bengal polls

The department also clarified that the expenditure will be met from unutilised funds already allocated to districts for the mid-day meal scheme this year.

The mid-day meal scheme covers primary and upper primary students in government and government-aided schools across the state. For many children, the meal is a critical part of their daily nutrition intake.

The timing of the decision has led to questions from the Opposition. Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha wondered why the need for “additional nutritional support to the children was not addressed earlier and why only during elections.”

The TMC dismissed the charge. Education minister Bratya Basu said there had been provisions to allocate one additional egg and seasonal fruit for each child once in a year, and it is not new.

“Those who are trying to link the issue with elections must know it has been the usual practice by this government every year. An issue like the mid-day meal menu for our children should not be politicised,” he said.

Teachers’ organisations have taken a different view. General Secretary of Shikshanuragi Oikya Mancha, Kinkar Adhikari, termed it a positive step but urged the government to enhance nutritional allocations throughout the year to improve overall meal quality.