Letters to the editor: Study reveals most Indians are essentially running on rice and roti

Carb fest

Sir — An Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes study has found that most Indians are essentially running on rice and roti, with 62% of daily calories coming from carbohydrates. Protein is woefully missing from Indian plates. It is remarkable that a country once defined by hunger has now managed to be both overfed and undernourished. The government’s enthusiasm for millets and sugar-awareness drives are commendable but they amount to decorative solutions to a structural problem. The real issue lies in how food habits are shaped — by tradition, price, and misplaced notions of what a ‘complete meal’ looks like. Until nutrition is treated as science, the country will keep piling its plate with carbohydrates and think that it is a nutritious meal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sreemoy Ghose,

Calcutta

Contentious view

Sir — The former chief justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, recently described the erection of the Babri Masjid as a “fundamental act of desecration” in an interview. This statement has sparked significant debate, especially considering the Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict, which did not conclusively establish that a temple was demolished to build the mosque. The Archaeological Survey of India report, cited in the judgment, found evidence of a pre-existing structure beneath the mosque but did not confirm its religious affiliation or purpose. It is concerning when a former judge presents historical speculation as fact. Judges, both current and former, should exercise care when commenting outside the courtroom. One cannot help but feel that Chandrachud has stirred the hornet’s nest in an attempt to garner publicity for his upcoming book.

Sadiq H. Laskar,

Guwahati

Sir — The Supreme Court’s 2019 Ayodhya verdict emphasised that land disputes must be decided on legal principles, not belief. While some claim that faith is enough to establish ownership, the court clearly found no evidence that the mosque was built on a demolished temple. The ASI report itself did not show demolition or destruction consistent with a grand temple. Personal interpretations of history cannot override judicial reasoning. While judges have the authority to overrule or clarify decisions through proper legal channels, public statements should not undermine settled judicial conclusions.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad

Sir — Revisiting the Ayodhya verdict serves no constructive purpose. The Supreme Court clarified that historical wrongs cannot be used to oppress the present. The ASI report did not show temple demolition and the 2019 judgment balanced faith with legal evidence. Efforts should focus on enforcing the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 and encouraging communal harmony. Reopening the Babri Masjid debate risks inflaming tensions and undermines decades of legal and historical analyses. Stability and the rule of law must take precedence over centuries-old events.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

For all

Sir — Uddalak Mukherjee makes a pertinent point in “Everyone’s goddess” (Sept 28). Contemporary India has witnessed troubling attempts to narrow cultural participation in festivals. A Muslim singer was recently interrupted during a Ram Navami concert because zealots objected to his presence. Such acts undermine the very spirit of shared culture. In contrast, history provides better examples: Akbar’s patronage of multiple faith traditions created festivals that encouraged common celebration. Durga Puja’s ability to bring together diverse groups is part of this inheritance. Plural spaces need defending not through abstract theory but through everyday practice of inclusion.

Sourjya Chakraborty,

Calcutta

Sir — Festivals often become canvases for public art. Durga Puja’s themed pandals resemble Mexico’s Day of the Dead altars where memory and creativity merge. The scale may differ but the principle is similar: art born from ritual, yet shared by all. In Bengal, artists transform ordinary lanes into temporary museums. These are not private collections but spaces for everyone, cutting across the lines of class and community. This universality of art is what helps Durga Puja transcend religious barriers.

Swapan Samanta,

Calcutta

Sir — In 1970s and the 1980s, Durga Puja was celebrated with utmost devotion. Even on Sashthi evening, many pandals used to remain incomplete. Both believers and atheists used to visit pandals. But this has changed in the recent decades. The commercialisation of Durga Puja has ruined its syncretic nature.

Kajal Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Lax laws

Sir — India’s environmental crime statistics create a misleading impression (“Grey details”, Oct 6). Between 2018 and 2023, 89-96% of cases of environmental crime fell under tobacco and noise pollution laws. These statutes do not tackle air pollution, water contamination, or wildlife offences. Meanwhile, states with serious air pollution, such as Delhi and Punjab, reported zero prosecutions under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act in 2023. Convictions under core environmental laws remain minimal. Counting allied offences as environmental crimes misrepresents the country’s actual enforcement of laws designed to protect nature.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — India’s environmental laws exist, but implementation lags far behind. Convictions under the laws that matter most are almost non-existent. Enforcement is slow and agencies like the National Green Tribunal and Pollution Control Boards cannot always impose criminal penalties. To address pollution, wildlife crime, and forest destruction, authorities must act decisively and consistently. Otherwise, environmental violations will continue with little deterrent effect.

Koustabh Sengupta,

Calcutta