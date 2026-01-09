Lachen to again welcome tourists from February, ‘restoration work in final stage’

Tourists visiting Sikkim may soon be able to add Lachen to their travel itineraries, as the state government is planning to open the popular destination to visitors from February.

SK Subba, adviser to the state tourism and civil aviation department, stated on Thursday that efforts are underway to resume tourist movement into Lachen, north Sikkim.

The destination has been closed to travellers since October 4, 2023, when a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) struck the mountain state.

“The work for the restoration of tourism in Lachen is in its final stage. Necessary infrastructure is being developed for the resumption of tourist activities and visitors are likely to be allowed in Lachen from February,” said Subba.

Lachen — a small hamlet at an altitude of about 8,800 feet — has a population of around 1,000.

It is approximately 130km from Gangtok, the state capital.

Lachen is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, particularly during the winter months when the region is blanketed in snow.

The village also serves as a gateway to iconic high-altitude destinations such as Gurudongmar lake and Tso Lhamo lake, situated at elevations of 17,100 feet and 16,700 feet, respectively.

Scenic valleys such as Chopta and Thangu are also accessible from Lachen, attracting tourists interested in adventure tourism, birdwatching and the region’s rich flora and fauna.

Access to the picturesque hamlet was severely disrupted following the GLOF, which caused widespread destruction in the northern parts of the Himalayan state.

While the state government managed to revive tourism in Lachung —another popular winter destination — road connectivity to Lachen continued to be cut off.

“A bridge over the

Taram Chu between Chungthang and Lachen was completely damaged during the natural disaster. Restoration work of the bridge is expected to be

completed by the end of

this month, following which tourists would be allowed

to visit Lachen,” Subba

said.

Kalpak De, who runs hotels in north Sikkim, said the GLOF had impacted the livelihoods of tourism stakeholders, with owners of nearly 130 hotels and lodges suffering major losses.

“The reopening of Lachen to tourists is expected to provide much-needed relief to the local community and revive the region’s tourism-dependent economy,” said De.