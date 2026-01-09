Priyanka Chopra to present at 2026 Golden Globes alongside Julia Roberts, George Clooney

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been named as a presenter at the Golden Globes 2026. She is the only Indian name among a long list of high-profile presenters announced by the organisers on Thursday.

The 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards is set to take place on Sunday evening in the US (early Monday morning in India). The event will once again be hosted by Nikki Glaser.

The presenter roster also includes Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Mila Kunis, Ana de Armas and Jennifer Garner. Other names announced are Amanda Seyfried, Ayo Edebiri, Charli xcx, Chris Pine, Connor Storrie, and Colman Domingo.

Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Hudson Williams, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Bateman, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon and Kevin Hart will also be presenting awards this year.

Joining them are Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall.

Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz are also set to present awards at this year’s ceremony.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, starring alongside Mahesh Babu. In the film, she essays the role of Mandakini, while Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the villain Kumbha.

The film is slated for a Sankranti 2027 release and will mark her Telugu cinema debut.

She also will be seen portraying a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban.