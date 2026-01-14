Letters to the editor: Rajasthan burglary case proves today’s burglars are far less imaginative

Caught in the act

Sir — Actions have consequences, sometimes far sooner than expected. A late-night burglary attempt in Kota, Rajasthan, turned into a farce when the thief got stuck halfway through an exhaust fan opening while trying to enter a vacant house. The homeowner, who returned several hours later, was stunned to find a man awkwardly dangling from the kitchen shaft and alerted the police. The cops arrived and had to haul the intruder down. The episode invites comparison with earlier times when thieves were known to cut artful, carefully-planned holes through walls, displaying ingenuity and familiarity with a building’s layout. By contrast, today’s burglars appear far less imaginative, opting for exhaust outlets as shortcuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vidushi Bhat,

Lucknow

Greedy heart

Sir — Recent remarks attributed to the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, on Greenland and other strategic regions point to a shift in global diplomacy (“New disorder”, Jan 12). The language of engagement seems to be giving way to the rhetoric of ownership and threat as though international relations were a real-estate transaction. Such posturings may energise domestic audiences but they leave allies unsettled and norms frayed.

Diplomacy flourishes through restraint, not bravado. When power is asserted without principle, it breeds instability and normalises coercion. History shows that strong nations command respect through consistency and credibility. The world today needs fewer strongmen and more steady hands.

Mohammad Hasnain,

Muzaffarpur, Bihar

Sir — Speaking to the media at the White House, Donald Trump stated that the US would take action regarding Greenland to prevent China or Russia from gaining influence there. His comments signal an intention to assert control over Greenland. Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory within Denmark. Denmark has strongly opposed Trump’s remarks. From Venezuela to Greenland, Trump’s rhetoric reflects expansionist ambitions on the global stage.

Dattaprasad Shirodkar,

Mumbai

Sir — It may now be appropriate for countries to issue regular ‘Trump alerts’, much like weather reports. Some nations face mild warnings, others brace for severe conditions, while a few confront the equivalent of direct strikes. The seriousness varies, as does the form: for some, the threat arrives as tariffs; for others, it carries military overtones.

Under Donald Trump’s stewardship, the US has withdrawn from as many as 66 international bodies. It signals a profound shift in how the world’s most powerful nation engages with multilateralism.

D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Andhra Pradesh

Sir — Donald Trump’s push to acquire Greenland signals a turn towards imperial-style politics. His interest appears driven more by strategic considerations than by resource potential. Pressuring Denmark over Greenland risks straining relations with the European Union and undermining NATO unity, while his ambiguous stance on Iran adds to global uncertainty.

Any such strategy should rest on the counsel of experienced civilian, military and diplomatic advisers who emphasise diplomacy, alliances, cohesion and evidence-based decision-making.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Collective power

Sir — It was both amusing and astonishing to read “Collective wisdom” (Jan 11) by Gopalkrishna Gandhi which deftly wove together India’s judiciary, politics, cricket, the Lionel Messi fiasco, the Pahalgam incident, and even the mayor of New York into a single, meandering tapestry. Inspired by this free-associative flair, I humbly offer a few additional threads for the loom, phrases that read almost like collective nouns of our

times: a Diwali of Dipu-like deaths; an extra duty of EDs; an irate of Iranis; a Problem of progeny mappings; a ban of Burkhas; a massacre of Migrants; an SIR of Segregations; a vacillation of Venezuelans.

Partha Sarkar,

Calcutta

Odds remain

Sir — Although the Supreme Court has urged the Union government to introduce a “Romeo–Juliet” clause to exempt genuine adolescent relationships from criminal prosecution, the odds remain stacked against affected youth. Reports of honour killings and the harassment of young couples by self-styled moral vigilantes — often in the name of preventing interfaith relationships — continue to surface with alarming regularity.

Minors are especially vulnerable and deserve empathy and protection. Families have a crucial role to play in the matter. They must respond with responsibility and compassion, learning to distinguish between coercion and consent in their children’s relationships.

Brij B. Goyal,

Ludhiana

Young readers

Sir — The evocative report, “The power of the printed word” (Jan 12), was a timely reminder of why newspapers continue to matter. In an age dominated by fleeting screens and algorithmic noise, print still offers depth, credibility and a shared civic memory. The exhibition in Bikaner, highlighted in the report, beautifully bridges generations, illustrating how newsprint has chronicled change, shaped public opinion, and nurtured language.

K. Chidanand Kumar,

Bengaluru

Sir — It is heartening to learn that the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have mandated newspaper reading in schools, a move that deserves wide appreciation. In the age of electronic media, the habit of reading has declined. Newspapers do far more than report current events; they enrich language skills, grammar and vocabulary.

S. Balakrishnan,

Jamshedpur