Letters to the editor: PM Modi comes across as a modern-day Nero for his 'enjoy the weather' remark

Season’s greetings

Sir — That most politicians exhibit delusional traits is a foregone conclusion. Narendra Modi is, of course, not an exception. Before the parliamentary winter session began on Monday, the prime minister, during a media interaction, told journalists, “Aap bhi mausam ka mazaa lijiye (You too should enjoy the weather).” Such a remark obviously raised eyebrows for being so far removed from reality. There is no mazaa to be had from the weather in Delhi when the air quality index in the capital is in the ‘very poor’ to ‘hazardous’ range, with some areas registering AQI levels over 440–500 and dangerous spikes in PM2.5 & PM10 concentrations. Modi thus comes across as a modern-day Nero, the Roman emperor who played the fiddle while the city burnt.

Satyaki Sinha,

Calcutta

Double trouble

Sir — India’s one-day international victory against South Africa on Sunday underlined, once again, the unmatched value of experience and class in modern cricket (“India escape scary chase to win”, Dec 1). At the centre of this success stood Virat Kohli, whose 52nd ODI century was a remarkable blend of determination and brilliance. Kohli’s return after a brief break following his announcement of retirement from Test cricket reaffirmed his stature as one of the finest limited-overs batsmen the game has ever seen.

Equally noteworthy was Rohit Sharma’s effortless strokeplay that added balance to the innings. The victory was further strengthened by valuable performances across departments: K.L. Rahul’s sensible batting, Kuldeep Yadav’s timely breakthroughs, Harshit Rana’s disciplined spells, and Ravindra Jadeja’s composed finishing touches. This win stands as a reminder that India’s senior cricketers continue to set the benchmark.

Md. Imdadullah,

Hyderabad

Sir — The much-anticipated ‘Ro-Ko’ show was on full display during India’s first ODI match against South Africa. The 136-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in 109 balls for the second wicket enthralled the crowd. With the seniors in good form, one hopes India will win the ODI series.

S. Sankaranarayanan,

Chennai

Sir — Virat Kohli’s 135 runs off 120 balls against South Africa cements his stature as ‘Mr Dependable’ of Indian cricket. The loss of the Test series on home ground demanded a comeback from the Indian side. Kohli’s brilliant form has showed how a player can be consistent even at the age of 37, raising India’s hopes for the World Cup scheduled in 2027. Kohli’s aggressive batting and his true leadership on the field helped the Men in Blue tide over a mental crisis following the humiliating loss in the Test series.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Matter of choice

Sir — The editorial, “Mother figures” (Nov 30), turns the spotlight on motherhood in a universal perspective. Literature is crowded with memorable mother figures, such as Gandhari, Jocasta and Anna Fierling. Patriarchal society harps on the physical connection between the mother and the child. But with the advancement of science, the definition of the mother figure is changing.

Pratima Manimala,

Howrah

Sir — The argument over who qualifies as a mother invites a refreshing rethink on a role long wrapped in sentiments and stereotypes. Society loves to glorify women as nurturers with children tucked securely in their arms. Yet reality has been quietly rewriting this script. Fathers are now packing lunches, non-binary parents soothing cries, and women are choosing lives beyond motherhood. Mothering refers to the quality of giving love and protection. Anyone capable of this gift may step into that role.

K. Chidanand Kumar,

Bengaluru

Sir — “Mother figures” rightly challenges the age-old equation of womanhood with motherhood. Care and nurturing are not the sole domain of women; these can be enacted by men as well as non-binary and gender-fluid individuals. Motherhood is a role, not a fixed identity. Motherhood, like all forms of care, should be defined by choice, capability, and commitment — not gender.

Harsh Pawaria,

Rohtak, Haryana

Killer roads

Sir — There has been an increase in the number of road accidents in Calcutta. One of my juniors at school recently lost his life when he was hit by a bus while cycling to school. The root cause of this is the meagre salary received by the transport personnel. Bus racing due to drivers prioritising a few extra passengers results in high speeds, reckless overtaking, and a disregard for traffic signals and, consequently, leads to accidents. The authorities should ensure safer roads. Pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly lanes should be developed in all major roads of the city.

Ritodrish Mondal,

Calcutta

Name game

Sir — The renaming of Raj Bhavan, the seat of the governor of West Bengal, to Lok Bhavan is just an eyewash (“Governor House not ‘Raj’ but for ‘Lok’”, Nov 30). The Centre’s penchant for renaming schemes and buildings is an attempt to hoodwink the electorate.

M.C. Vijay Shankar,

Chennai

Sir — Raj Bhavan’s rechristening is not only for the sake of a name; but the spirit behind the move is also important. Lok Bhavan asserts the sovereignty of the people which is enshrined in the Constitution of India. West Bengal became the first state to rename the governor’s office-cum residence as Lok Bhavan. This is also a message to the new generation. To mark the occasion, the governor, C.V. Ananda Bose, visited Victoria Memorial and interacted with citizens, reinforcing the people-centric spirit behind the renaming.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia