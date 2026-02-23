The classrooms are getting quieter. Not in the reflective hush that accompanies thought but in a deeper, lingering stillness that has become familiar across Indian universities. As a close observer of academic life, I have watched this quietness spread steadily through our varsities, altering the texture of learning itself. Attendance patterns reveal only part of the change. More striking is the altered relationship students now have with academics themselves. The classroom, once the unquestioned centre of intellectual life, has gradually lost its gravity. Students arrive less frequently, remain for shorter durations, and increasingly engage with learning from a distance. The idea of the university as a shared space, demanding presence and participation, appears to be weakening.

One of the most visible shifts is in reading habits. Books, once companions in the slow formation of thought, have ceded ground to screens and portals. Knowledge is now encountered through online resources, summaries, and searchable texts. While this has expanded access, it has also shortened attention. Reading has become efficient rather than immersive, selective rather than sustained. The patience required to sit with a difficult argument, to reread, to reflect, and to disagree quietly with a text appears to be waning.

The most unsettling loss is the decline of dialectical engagement. The classroom was never meant to be silent. It lived through questions that interrupted lectures, debates that unsettled conclusions, and conversations that spilt beyond the syllabus. Today, many students hesitate to speak, to challenge, or risk being wrong. Silence thus replaces disagreement. Teaching risks becoming a one-sided performance and learning a passive act of reception.

In the post-pandemic university, the classroom has, in many places, become unexpectedly empty. Presence is no longer assumed as integral to education but treated as optional. This has altered the rhythm of academic life. When students are not physically present, the shared energy that sustains discussion weakens. Ideas lose the immediacy that comes from being tested in real time, in the company of peers who question, contest, and respond.

What is at stake here is not discipline or compliance, but value. The university has long been a space where questions mattered as much as answers. It trained students to think aloud, to listen carefully, and to refine their positions through disagreement. Such habits are cultivated through repeated encounters, through shared attention, and through the discipline of showing up.

The quiet classroom raises a larger concern about how education is now being experienced. Learning increasingly resembles a private activity, completed individually and often remotely. Yet intellectual growth has always depended on collective exchange. Thought deepens when it is spoken, contested, and revised in the presence of others. Solitude may sharpen efficiency, but it rarely nurtures wisdom.

This reflection is not an argument against technology or change. Digital resources have enriched scholarship in undeniable ways and opened new avenues of inquiry. But they cannot replace the human encounter that lies at the heart of teaching and learning. The classroom remains one of the few spaces where attention is shared, where ideas unfold slowly, and where thinking becomes a visible, communal act shaped by listening as much as speaking.

The bell still rings and the rooms still wait. Whether they will fill again with questions, conversations, and the quiet intensity of thinking together depends on how we choose to revalue presence. The silence that now lingers is not merely a consequence of circumstance. It is a pause that invites reflection and perhaps a renewed commitment to the life of the classroom.