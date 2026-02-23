MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Former UK ambassador Peter Mandelson arrested in misconduct probe linked to Jeffrey Epstein

London's Metropolitan Police force said 'officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office' at an address in north London

AP Published 23.02.26, 11:03 PM
Peter Mandelson

British police arrested former UK Ambassador Peter Mandelson on Monday in a misconduct probe stemming from his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

London's Metropolitan Police force said "officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office" at an address in north London.

It did not name Mandelson, in keeping with British police practice, but the suspect in the case has previously been identified as Mandelson.

Police are investigating Mandelson over documents suggesting he passed sensitive government information to Epstein a decade and a half ago. He does not face any allegations of sexual misconduct.

