Punch the macaque’s story turns into viral campaign material for Indian and global brands

Punch, a seven-month-old macaque, has become the internet’s newest star. Abandoned by his mother and struggling to fit in with the other monkeys at Ichikawa City Zoo near Tokyo, his only companions were the zookeepers and a stuffed toy from Ikea.

Now, a series of widely shared posts showing his predicament — including a hashtag started by the zoo, #HangInTherePunch — have put Punch in the global spotlight and made him somewhat of an internet celebrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

His story has now turned into a campaign theme for brands like Prime Video, Nykaa Man, Netflix India, Bewakoof, and Haldiram’s, each putting out its own take on Punch.

Netflix

Netflix shared a clip from Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai featuring Kajol, in which her character threatens to hang her tormentors upside down in Chandni Chowk. The reference was framed as a show of support for Punch, suggesting a similar fate for his mother and the other monkeys who left him out.

Delhi Police

Delhi Police, too, rode the Punch wave. The department shared a poster of a woman police officer holding Punch’s hand, while he clutches the stuffed orangutan he carries around the monkey enclosure. The message was clear: people can count on them to stand by those in need.

Haldiram

Haldiram shared a creative showing Punch standing outside a Haldiram’s outlet, holding hands with a penguin while his stuffed toy sat beside him. Using their stories, Haldiram tried to reiterate that no one has to face loneliness alone. Its tagline promises a hand to hold and comfort food to share.

Prime Video India

Prime Video India featured Punch alongside the protagonists of Panchayat Season 3, Family Man Season 2, Fleabag Season 2, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Aavesham, and Paatal Lok.

“Dukh, dard, peeda, kasht aur Punch,” the streamer captioned their post on Instagram.

ChatGPT India

ChatGPT India shared an animated photo of Punch walking around with his orangutan and wrote on Instagram, “We weren’t ready for this emotional punch.” The post joined the viral conversation, using humour and emotion to engage with audiences.

Flipkart

Flipkart joined the Punch story with a creative showing baby Punch finally making friends. The image features Punch sharing a banana with other monkeys, alongside his stuffed toy and a Flipkart delivery bag. Through this campaign, the brand seeks to highlight connection and togetherness, tying Punch’s journey to the brand’s promise of bringing people closer.

Bewakoof

Bewakoof’s campaign used the stories of the lone penguin and Punch to show that the world is healing. The brand shared these viral moments to remind people that even in tough times, there is hope and recovery ahead.

“If only they knew how many of us would love to look after them,” read the caption on Instagram.

Nykaa

Nykaa Man used the Punch story to highlight emotional attachment. The brand connected its product to everyday feelings, showing that self-care can feel personal and comforting.