Letters to the editor: Not all earthmoving machinery used for demolition jobs are bulldozers

Spot the difference

Sir — I am a regular reader of The Telegraph. On various occasions, the newspaper has used the term, ‘bulldozers’, while describing demolition work (“Iron hand”, May 14). But not all earthmoving machinery used for demolition jobs are bulldozers. A ‘backhoe loader’ (picture) and a ‘hydraulic excavator’ are far more common. The machine on the front page of the May 14 edition, for instance, is a backhoe loader and not a bulldozer. I noticed this error owing to my long experience of working in the construction and mining machinery division of a reputed company.

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Joyjeet Bhattacharyya,

Calcutta

On point

Sir — Prabhat Patnaik argues that the State’s understanding of employment generation is erroneous (“Think afresh”, May 13). According to him, policymakers mistakenly identify a shortage of capital stock, rather than a deficiency of demand, as the principal cause of mass unemployment. As a second-year undergraduate student of economics and an admirer of Patnaik’s works, I wish to raise another point that I believe is pertinent to the discussion — namely, the ‘crowding-out effect’. It refers to the phenomenon whereby increased government spending disturbs equilibrium in the market, pushing up interest rates and, consequently, reducing private investment. I wonder whether this phenomenon might stand in the way of the policy prescription advanced by the author.

Oindri Mandal,

Calcutta

Sir — In his insightful article, “Think afresh”, the veteran Marxist-economist, Prabhat Patnaik, urges readers to look beyond the conventional belief that inviting capitalists to invest is the only path to employment generation. By identifying sectors where jobs can be expanded, larger State expenditure can itself create demand, leading to an increase in the necessary capital stock over time. Regrettably, India today has virtually no wealth taxation, leading to economic inequality.

Jahar Saha,

Calcutta

Sir — India lacks unused capital stock. Prabhat Patnaik advocates larger State expenditure without extending further inducements to capitalists. He argues that rising demand would itself generate greater capital stock. State governments, he suggests, should resist national policies of inviting big capital for generating employment by suppressing the rights of the working people. But under the present federal structure — where many states are governed by the same party ruling at the Centre — one wonders how feasible such resistance would be.

Sukhendu Bhattacharjee,

Hooghly

Sir — The article, “Think afresh”, by Prabhat Patnaik deserves to be studied by politicians and policymakers alike. In the years after Independence, despite severe economic difficulties, India progressed through meticulous planning. The public sector not only generated large-scale employment but also served as a model employer. Today, however, planning appears to have been discarded and most projects are driven primarily by profit. While approving industries, the government should mandate a minimum employment generation.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Andhra Pradesh

Security first

Sir — There is no denying the importance of maintaining diplomatic relations with neighbouring countries (“An opportunity”, May 13). The formation of a ‘double-engine’ government in Bengal has created a new opportunity for India-Bangladesh ties. But contradictions remain. On the one hand, Dhaka seeks progress on the Teesta water-sharing deal; on the other, it is strengthening ties with China against India’s interests. India should avoid entering into a deal that compromises national security.

Mihir Kanungo,

Calcutta

Trust deficit

Sir — A troubling pattern has emerged in which, even after the Kolkata Police demonstrate prima facie success in investigating a case, the probe is suddenly handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation without justification. In the murder case of Chandranath Rath, the state police had acted promptly, arresting three men, including a shooter from Uttar Pradesh. Yet the investigation has now been transferred to the Central agency. Such decisions are likely to demoralise state investigators. The Criminal Investigation Department of West Bengal, with its long institutional legacy dating back to the British era, remains one of the country’s most respected state intelligence agencies. Its credibility should not be undermined casually.

Arun Gupta,

Calcutta

Profound loss

Sir — It was saddening to learn of the passing of Swapan Sadhan Bose, affectionately known as Tutu Bose, the legendary figure of Mohun Bagan Club. Bose became synonymous with Mohun Bagan’s identity. He was perhaps the most beloved administrator to ever grace the Calcutta Maidan. Bose’s demise is a profound loss for the entire football community of Bengal.

Sourish Misra,

Calcutta