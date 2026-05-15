Army launches LoC tourism project in Tangdhar to revive border travel in Kashmir

The army has stepped into tourism with the launch of the Shaurya Gatha complex in remote Tangdhar, near the Line of Control in Kupwara, once considered off-limits to visitors.

Inaugurating the complex on Wednesday, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha urged people from across the country to visit the place, the remark coming at a time Kashmir’s traditional tourist destinations continue to struggle for visitors after the Pahalgam terror attack last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaurya Gatha is a joint initiative by the department of military affairs and the United Service Institution (USI) to conserve and promote the country’s military heritage through education and tourism. The project, launched in 2024, involves the identification, restoration and promotion of key military landmarks, including forts, battlefields, memorials and museums.

The army has chosen Tangdhar, which sits on the LoC, which has remained out of bounds for visitors for many years since the inception of militancy in Kashmir. The restrictions were eased over the years, but the place attracts fewer tourists.

Defence spokesperson Lt Colonel Sunil Bartwal called the initiative a major boost to border tourism and cultural preservation in the Karnah region, also called Tangdhar. He said LG Sinha inaugurated a state-of-the-art Transit Management Centre, Pahari Cultural Centre, War Memorial and War Museum as part of the initiative.

“The newly inaugurated facilities are expected to significantly enhance tourism infrastructure in the border region while also ensuring smoother movement and better facilities for passengers travelling in and out of Tangdhar,” he said.

“The Pahari Cultural Centre beautifully showcases the rich heritage of the Pahari community, encapsulating its history, traditions, lifestyle, art, music and traditional attire. The centre is envisioned as a living repository of the unique cultural identity of the region and will provide tourists an immersive experience into the vibrant Pahari way of life,” he added.

The spokesperson said the War Memorial stood as a solemn tribute to the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the defence of Tangdhar and the nation.

“Adjacent to it, the War Museum chronicles the military history of the region and features detailed accounts and displays related to the conflicts of 1947-48, 1965, 1971 and the recent Operation Sindoor. Adding to the visitor experience is the newly established Sadhna Café, which offers tourists and travellers a serene space to relax and enjoy the breathtaking landscape of Tangdhar,” he said.

“These landmark projects are expected to transform Tangdhar into a major offbeat tourism destination in the Valley, blending history, patriotism, culture and natural beauty into a unique visitor experience,” he added.

A spokesperson for the LG’s office said the initiative marked a milestone in the promotion of battlefield tourism, heritage preservation and border area development. “This initiative will create new opportunities for border area and battlefield tourism, homestays, local crafts and youth entrepreneurship,” LG Sinha said.