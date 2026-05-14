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regular-article-logo Thursday, 14 May 2026

‘Dhurandhar 3’ will prove paper leak was ‘masterstroke for national security’: NEET cancellation sparks memes

Social media has responded to this disruption with humour and seen-it-all sarcasm

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.05.26, 03:54 PM
Neet 2026 UG paper leak

A meme post following NEET cancellation Instagram/ @memes_for_science_students

The National Testing Agency’s decision to cancel the NEET undergraduate medical entrance examination amid allegations of irregularities has sent thousands of aspirants back into intense study routines.

In the midst of this disruption, social media has responded with humour and seen-it-all sarcasm, giving rise to a wave of memes and posts referencing Dhurandhar 3, with users joking that the reasons behind the decision will only be revealed in the fictional sequel.

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One user shared a post featuring a ‘leaked script’ of Dhurandhar 3 on Instagram, drawing a tongue-in-cheek parallel with the NEET paper leak allegations.

An X user shared a satirical post imagining a fictional Dhurandhar 3 storyline, exaggerating the NEET cancellation into a dramatic political thriller.

A Dhurandhar scene of Uzai Dakaait introducing weapons to Hamza is flipped into a cheeky ‘NEET Guess Paper’ meme, as seen in a post shared on Instagram by another social media user.

Several NEET candidates, who took the exam on May 3, said they had devoted the last two years to studying for eight to 10 hours daily, and in some cases even longer.

The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak probe widened on Wednesday with the CBI taking four people into custody in Maharashtra for questioning, even as protests erupted across several states against the cancellation of the national medical entrance examination.

One social media influencer took a dig online, linking the NEET cancellation to Pakistan in an unverified and satirical claim about the decision.

Another user wrote, “‘Hamza Ali Modi ke Ghar me ghus ke paper leak karne ki himmat kisne ki?.”

“Aditya Dhar in Dhurandhar 3 will now prove how the NEET paper leak was a necessary masterstroke for national security by PM Modi ji,” reads another meme post.

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