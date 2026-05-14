Letters to the editor: Hollywood's obsession with youth comes at a cost

Frozen faces

Sir — The devil may wear Prada but that is not the secret to the ageless beauty of some of the actors who have starred in the film, The Devil Wear Prada 2. Those watching the film were befuddled to see that the stunning actors and actresses — many of them widely celebrated for their craft — were deadpan in some of the most crucial moments in the movie. However, it is not as if they lost their acting prowess; the whispers are that botox and other cosmetic procedures have retained their youthful beauty but have taken away their ability to emote. There is always a price to pay for striking a deal with the devil. But it is the industry and the audiences who are to blame for expecting actors, especially women, to remain ever youthful and glamorous.

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Adrija Biswas,

Calcutta

Under stress

Sir — The cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under­graduate 2026 held on May 3 is a massive setback for lakhs of students, parents, and teachers (“NEET cancelled over ‘irregularities’”, May 13). If such disruptions continue, the younger generation will lose faith in the education system, breeding widespread despair. Mismanagement in a sensitive exam like the NEET reflects a systemic failure. The government must not stop at an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation alone — strict, exemplary punishment must be given to the culprits. Only when offenders face punitive action will such frauds stop. The future of our students and the credibility of Indian education is at stake.

Sajid Mehmood Shaikh,

Thane

Sir — The repeated allegations of question paper leaks in the NEET directly affect the future and the mental well-being of students who prepare for this exam for years with immense dedication. Such unfair practices destroy the spirit of merit and honesty, playing with the dreams of sincere candidates. An exam that decides the future of aspiring doctors must be conducted with complete transparency and security. The government must take strict action against those involved in malpractices, implementing stronger laws and better digital security to restore trust. Unless decisive measures are taken, the credibility of competitive examinations will continue to decline.

Arshad Ali,

Guwahati

Sir — It is a national disgrace that key entrance exams continue to be plagued by discrepancies, jeopardising the future of lakhs of young students. Now that the National Testing Agency has cancelled the NEET-UG 2026, its ability to hold nationwide exams is in doubt. Every paper leak implies the involvement of large sums of money and high-level corruption, demonstrating that loopholes remain in the system. Heads must roll, and those responsible must face stringent punishment.

Kamal Laddha,

Bengaluru

Sir — It seems that controversy and the NTA are intertwined. The alleged paper leak in the NEET-UG 2026 raises serious questions about the NTA’s credibility. After the 2024 setback, where many students had to appear for a retest, this year’s incident indicates an apathetic approach to conducting a key entrance exam. While the agency tries to do damage control by refunding fees and rescheduling the test, the examinees alone bear the brunt of this retest. These aspirants, who already endured the hardship of the May 3 exam, must now face the ordeal again due to the NTA’s failure. The NEET was introduced to ensure a level playing field. Yet the NTA’s lack of trustworthiness has made the process murky.

Chanchal Nandy,

Durgapur

Sir — A paper leak in the NEET-UG 2026 would not have been possible without the patronage of influential figures. As usual, authorities will likely set up an inquiry committee and arrest low-profile individuals, such as teachers or coaching centre directors, only for the incident to eventually fade from public memory. The real culprits must face punishment to curb such incidents.

Pradeep J. Pendalwar,

Nagpur

Sir — The cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 has increased the psychological burden on students who have already contended with years of hard work, academic pressure, stress and anxiety. Authorities must ensure counselling for students facing exam-related stress.

A.C. Vineeth Kumar,

Thrissur, Kerala

Sir — The Union government and the Supreme Court of India must try to devise alternative methods to let states conduct the admission procedure to medical colleges according to broad guidelines issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences and in adherence to a standard curriculum. We need quality doctors, not quacks possessing medical degrees from subpar institutions.

Jai Prakash Gupta,

Ambala

Sir — Investigations by the Enforcement Directorate into alleged education scams worth nearly Rs 4,000 crore reveal how deeply corruption has penetrated this sector. A sprawling ecosystem involving paper leaks, forged accreditations, fake degrees, scholarship frauds, and admission rackets is at the heart of the problem. Dismantling entrenched corruption networks while ensuring probe agencies remain accountable and impartial remains a challenge.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Global flavour

Sir — The success of Angus Denoon in recreating jhalmuri in London after being inspired by Calcutta’s street vendors highlights how local culinary traditions can transcend borders and influence global food culture in unexpected ways (“From city streets to London plates”, May 10). But the appeal of street food lies not only in its flavour but also in the distinctive methods, atmosphere and social character associated with its preparation.

Bijurica Chakraborty,

Calcutta