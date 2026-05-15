NIA charges doctors in Red Fort blast case linked to AQIS terror conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a 7,500-page chargesheet before a Delhi court against 10 accused persons, including the doctors, allegedly involved in the car bomb explosion near the Red Fort in November last year.

The high-intensity blast, which occurred on November 10, 2025, killed 11 people and injured several others. It was allegedly carried out by a "white-collar" terror module linked to the organisation Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) — an offshoot of the Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

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The Haryana-based Al-Falah University had come under scanner during the probe into a "white-collar" terror module following the alleged involvement of three doctors working at the university, including the alleged suicide bomber.

"All 10 accused, including the main perpetrator, Dr Umar un Nabi (deceased), were linked to the organisation Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) — an offshoot of the Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), according to the charges filed before the NIA special court at Patiala House Courts in Delhi," the NIA said in a statement.

AQIS and all its manifestations were notified as terrorist organisations by the home ministry in 2018. The chargesheet has been filed under sections of the UAPA, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Explosive Substances Act 1908, Arms Act 1959, and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.

Charges against Nabi have been proposed to be abated. Apart from Nabi, others named in the chargesheet include Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar.

Nabi, the lone occupant of the car that blew up near the Red Fort, worked at the Al-Falah hospital along with his colleagues, Muzammil and Shaheen. "The chargesheet is based on an extensive investigation spread across the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and the Delhi NCR region. It includes detailed evidence in the form of 588 oral testimonies, more than 395 documents and over 200 seized material exhibits," the agency said.

The agency has unravelled a major Jehadi conspiracy through detailed scientific and forensic investigation and found the accused, some of whom were radicalised medical professionals, to have been inspired by AQIS/AGuH ideology to carry out the deadly attack.

"At a clandestine meeting in Srinagar in 2022, the accused had reconstituted the AGuH terror outfit as 'AGuH Interim' following a failed Hizrat to Afghanistan via Turkey. Under the umbrella of the newly constituted outfit, they had launched 'Operation Heavenly Hind' aimed at overthrowing the democratically established Indian government and imposing Sharia rule," the agency said.

NIA investigation revealed that, as part of the Operation Heavenly Hind, the accused had recruited new members, actively propagated the violent Jehadi ideology of AGuH, stockpiled arms and ammunition, and manufactured explosives on a large scale using commercially available chemicals. The explosive used in the blast, it said, was triacetone triperoxide, which was manufactured by the accused by clandestinely procuring constituent ingredients and conducting experiments to perfect the explosive mixture.

The probe had further revealed that the accused had also been involved in illegal procurement of prohibited arms, including an AK-47, a Krinkov rifle, and country-made pistols with ammunition. They had experimented with rocket and drone-mounted IEDs to target security establishments in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India.