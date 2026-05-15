Amit Shah to set goals for new Bengal govt at Kolkata meet with CM, lawmakers

Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to meet his party’s MLAs in Calcutta on Saturday to set the agenda for them and the new state government.

“Amit Shahji will arrive on Friday night and probably hold the meeting on Saturday,” a senior BJP leader said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All the 207 MLAs, including chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, and the party’s senior state leadership will be at the meeting, which will set the goals for the next five years.”

The precise time and venue are yet to be confirmed. Portfolios have so far been allocated only to five ministers apart from Suvendu. The BJP leadership wants the rest of the ministers appointed and the departments allotted quickly. “So, he (Shah) may discuss the names of the potential ministers and their portfolios,” a source said.

Rashbehari MLA Swapan Dasgupta has been reportedly speaking to officials at Bikash Bhavan, the state education department headquarters. There is speculation that he might be given the education portfolio. Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh and Suri MLA Jagannath Chattapadhyay are also being talked about as potential ministers.

“People voted for the BJP against the Trinamool Congress’s corruption, loot, extortion and all possible forms of torture affecting people’s lives and livelihoods,” a BJP national leader told The Telegraph.

“Amit Shahji will send out a message to the MLAs that they should not follow the paths adopted by Trinamool or its predecessor, the Left Front.”

The state government has taken a few steps in that direction, notifying the withdrawal of all unauthorised toll gates and parking facilities.

Urban development and municipal affairs minister Agnimitra Paul has directed the officials of 128 civic bodies, including municipal corporations, to stop pending payments to contractors. She wants to assess the quality of the work first.

On the political front, the BJP faces the challenge of handling the thousands looking to join the party following its Assembly election victory. To maintain organisational discipline, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya has instructed all the units in Bengal against inducting such people into the party. So, the state BJP’s political strategy might also be finalised during Shah’s meeting.

Before Shah’s visit, a source said Bengal minder Sunil Bansal will hold a series of meetings with party leaders and MLA on Friday.