Letters to the editor: Mumbai man listens to people's worries in exchange for payment

Commercial friend

Sir — On a crowded beach in Mumbai filled with joggers, vendors and visitors, a man has found an unusual economic pursuit. He offers to listen to people’s worries, frustrations or sadness in exchange for payment. At a time when attention is increasingly limited, he provides uninterrupted company to those seeking relief. The idea, of course, is not novel. In Japan, where ageing and solitary living have intensified loneliness, young men and women offering similar services are part of a thriving industry. Individuals are hired to share meals or accompany strangers, revealing that everything has a price.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yashodhara Sen,

Calcutta

View on history

Sir — Debates about history shape present politics more than many realise (“History avenged”, Mar 28). Vinayak Damodar Savarkar framed Indian history as a struggle by Hindus against Muslims, influencing films and public discourse today. Such narratives simplify complex pasts and risk deepening mistrust between communities. Public understanding benefits from balanced history that recognises colonial exploitation, economic dependency, and constitutional values. Political mobilisation built on grievance rarely produces stable governance. A forward-looking approach grounded in shared citizenship would better serve democratic stability.

Brij B. Goyal,

Ludhiana, Punjab

Sir — Attention to economic sovereignty deserves greater public discussion. The piece by Asim Ali recalls how Jawaharlal Nehru, Sukarno, and Gamal Abdel Nasser pursued State-led industrialisation to reduce dependency created during colonial rule. That historical context helps readers understand why sovereignty involved economic planning, not simply territorial independence. Later, liberalisation narrowed this vision and prioritised market reforms. Citizens deserve clarity about these choices because they affect employment, infrastructure, and inequality even today.

C.K. Subramanium,

Chennai

Sir — Asim Ali’s discussion on cinema’s role in shaping political memory is timely. Films such as Chhaava, Tanhaji, Padmaavat and Samrat Prithviraj influence popular understanding more than textbooks. When entertainment repeatedly presents conflicts as civilisational battles, audiences may internalise simplified narratives. Responsible storytelling should reflect historical complexity and avoid reinforcing communal suspicion. Institutions, educators, and film-makers share responsibility for maintaining accuracy. A plural society requires cultural production that encourages coexistence, critical thinking, and respect for constitutional principles.

Birkha Khadka Duvarseli,

Siliguri

Sir — A comparison between China and India raises important questions about policy direction. In “History avenged”, Asim Ali notes that the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, promoted a collective national revival rooted in historical memory, while Manmohan Singh’s approach emphasised market-led growth and middle class aspirations. Outcomes of these choices remain visible in infrastructure, employment, and technological capacity. Public debate should examine long-term consequences rather than ideological labels. A historical perspective helps citizens evaluate competing development models and demand accountability from policymakers with evidence and transparency in policymaking.

Basudeb Dutta,

Nadia

Sir — Focus on communal grievances risks overshadowing colonial legacies that continue shaping institutions and inequality. Asim Ali argues that public discourse often centres on medieval rulers rather than economic structures created under British rule. Such an emphasis diverts attention from contemporary challenges like employment, housing, and infrastructure. Policymakers should prioritise structural reform instead of symbolic disputes. Citizens benefit when political debate addresses material conditions, governance quality, and inclusive growth rooted in constitutional commitments informed by historical scholarship and data for accountability today.

A.K. Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Sir — National identity debates should remain grounded in democratic values. Emphasising past invasions while neglecting colonial economic exploitation may distort policy choices. Balanced historical engagement encourages technological progress, social cohesion, and strategic independence. Public leaders must promote inclusive narratives that strengthen institutions and protect minority rights, ensuring stability in a diverse society. Such clarity benefits governance and public trust in India today nationally too.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

Lost sleep

Sir — Sleep deprivation in India deserves recognition as a public policy concern (“A world wide awake”, Mar 29). India is among the most sleep deprived nations. Stress, financial insecurity and long working hours drive this pattern. Labour protections thus require serious attention.

Dhananjay Sinha,

Calcutta