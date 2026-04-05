On Easter Pope Leo urges world leaders to ‘lay down weapons’, resign from violence

1 9 Pope Leo XIV leads the Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 5, 2026. (Image by Reuters)

ADVERTISEMENT

Pope Leo urged global leaders in his Easter message on Sunday to end the conflicts raging across the world and abandon any schemes for power, conquest, or domination. The pope, who has emerged as an outspoken critic of the Iran war, lamented in a special message to the thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square that people "are growing accustomed to violence, resigning ourselves to it, and becoming indifferent".

With the US-Israeli war on Iran in its second month and Russia's ongoing campaign in Ukraine, Leo has repeatedly called for a halt in hostilities.

2 9 Pope Leo XIV delivers his Urbi et Orbi (To the city and the world) message from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica on Easter Sunday at the Vatican, April 5, 2026. (Image by Reuters)

3 9 Pope Leo XIV appears at the main balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to deliver his Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) message on Easter Sunday at the Vatican, April 5, 2026. (Image by Reuters)

"Let those who have weapons lay them down!" the first U.S. pope exhorted. "Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace!"

Leo did not mention any specific conflicts in the message, known as the "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing. It was unusually brief and direct.

4 9 Pope Leo XIV blesses the faithful at the end of the Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 5, 2026. (Image by Reuters)

5 9 Swiss guards line up as Pope Leo XIV leads the Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 5, 2026. (Image by Reuters)

The pope said that the story of Easter, when the Bible says Jesus rose from the dead three days after not resisting his execution by crucifixion, shows that Christ was "entirely nonviolent".

"On this day of celebration, let us abandon every desire for conflict, domination, and power, and implore the Lord to grant his peace to a world ravaged by wars," Leo urged.

6 9 Members of the clergy walk among the faithful as Pope Leo XIV leads the Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 5, 2026. (Image by Reuters)

7 9 The dome of St. Peter's Basilica and the statues on the "braccio di Carlo Magno" (Charlemagne's wing), on the day Pope Leo XIV leads the Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 5, 2026. (Image by Reuters)

Leo, who is known for choosing his words carefully, has been forcefully decrying the world's violent conflicts in recent weeks and ramping up his criticism of the Iran war. In a sermon for the Easter vigil on Saturday night, he urged people not to feel numbed by the scope of the conflicts raging across the world but to work for peace. The pope made a rare direct appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump ​on ⁠Tuesday, urging him to find an "off-ramp" to end the Iran war.

He quoted his predecessor Pope Francis in warning against falling into indifference in the face of "persistent injustice, evil, indifference and cruelty," because "it is also true that in the midst of darkness, something new always springs to life and sooner or later produces fruit."

8 9 People attend the Easter Mass led by Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 5, 2026. (Image by Reuters)

9 9 Pope Leo XIV leads the Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 5, 2026.(Image by Reuters)

In his address from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday to the Square below, decorated with thousands of brightly coloured flowers for the holiday, Leo offered brief Easter greetings in ten languages, including Latin, Arabic, and Chinese. The pope also announced he would return to the Basilica on April 11 to host a prayer vigil for peace.