Letters to the editor: Cambridge turns to Darwin-era methods to teach botany

Human eye

Sir — All the technological progress in the world cannot replace what the human eye and careful attention can achieve. Cambridge University’s decision to return to the plant drawings by John Stevens Henslow — Charles Darwin’s teacher — to teach botany highlights this truth. Students who sketch plants learn to notice structure and variation. Digital resources remain valuable, yet observation encourages deeper thinking. Educational institutions should emphasise fieldwork and drawing alongside technology. This will help students understand science clearly and engage with nature more meaningfully.

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A.K. Sen,

Calcutta

Beat the heat

Sir — Even as election fever rises in the country, the mercury is trending upwards too. Heat waves during election season demand serious planning. Millions of voters will stand outdoors in dangerously high, wet-bulb temperatures. The India Meteorological Department has already warned of hotter days in April. Polling booths need shaded queues, drinking water, and medical support. Campaign rallies should avoid mid-day hours. Local authorities must coordinate transport for elderly voters. Clear announcements about heat precautions will help communities. Elections must remain accessible without risking public health. Immediate action is necessary before polling begins across states this summer period ahead.

Abhilasha Gupta,

Calcutta

Sir — Polling booths in rural areas often lack shade, water and other basic medical provisions needed to deal with heat strokes. Volunteers should distribute oral rehydration salts and monitor vulnerable groups. Community health workers can guide voters about symptoms such as dizziness and weakness. Political parties must shorten speeches and reduce crowd density. Transport schedules should avoid peak heat hours. Public messaging in regional languages will improve understanding and encourage safer participation in the polls. These steps will reduce preventable illness during large election gatherings this year.

Aditya Kamble,

Mumbai

Moon matters

Sir — The Moon is suddenly a crowded place (“Pie in the sky”, April 4). The Artemis II mission highlights how space exploration now reflects geopolitical competition. The United States of America seeks to shape lunar governance through partnerships and operational presence. China’s planned crewed mission and International Lunar Research Station add urgency to this contest. Countries including India, Japan, and Canada have aligned with different initiatives. Space exploration therefore carries strategic implications beyond science. Policymakers must ensure cooperation remains central to avoid future tensions.

Rajat Kanti Das,

Calcutta

Sir — Astronauts travelling around the Moon now carry geopolitical expectations alongside scientific goals. Artemis II reflects the US’s attempt to build alliances in cislunar space. China’s parallel efforts through the ILRS indicate competing frameworks. India’s Chandrayaan missions demonstrate growing participation from emerging powers. Access to lunar resources and infrastructure will influence future missions. Governments should promote transparency and cooperation.

Binita Singh,

New Delhi

Sir —The Moon appears distant, yet geopolitical rivalry has reached its orbit. Artemis II signals the US’s intention to shape future lunar operations. China’s planned landing and cooperation with Russia introduce competing space models. Countries such as India and Japan are expanding their lunar programmes. Early infrastructure near the lunar South Pole may influence resource access.

Chaitali Ghosh,

Calcutta