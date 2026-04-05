Same way ‘Dhurandhar’ called ‘lie’, canards being spread about FCRA, says PM Narendra Modi

The same people who called films like Kerala Files, Kashmir Files and Dhurandhar as “lies” are spreading lies about the foreign contribution amendment bill and universal civil code, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Kerala on Saturday.

At a BJP-led alliance's rally in Pathanamthitta district, Modi sought to reach out to the Christian community, a key voting bloc in the state, which his party has long tried to attract but struggled amid attacks on Christians in north Indian states and concerns over the proposed Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2026.

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“Kerala Files ayii, toh bolne lag gaye jhoot hai, Kashmir Files ayi, toh bolne lag gaye jhoot hai, Dhurandhar film ayi, toh bolne lag gaye jhooth hai [Kerala Files came, they started saying it is lies, Kashmir Files came, they said it’s lies, Dhurandhar film came, they said it’s lies,” Modi said.

He added in Hindi: “Whatever you do, they spread lies. Just the same way, lies are being spread about FCRA, lies are being spread about UCC.”

Citing Goa as an example where the uniform civil code has been in place for decades he added that similar claims were made earlier about the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Among those who have opposed the Modi government’s proposed amendments to the FCRA is the Catholic Bishops Conference of India, the highest body of the Catholic Church in the country.

Also Read FCRA bill poses serious threat to NGOs, enabling action including the seizure of assets

Elections to 140 Assembly seats in Kerala will be held on April 9.

"In the Northeast, with a significant Christian population, the NDA has formed governments in six states. We have delivered on work that was pending for decades. In Goa too, with a sizeable Christian community, we continue to serve and drive development," Modi said.

Basic infrastructure was poor in Kerala's rural areas as the LDF and UDF did not pay attention to that, he alleged. The PM said that the NDA government at the Centre has not spared any effort for Kerala's development despite there being no BJP administration till now.

He said that the NDA government has spent five times more on development in Kerala than the Congress-led UPA regimes.

Modi also referred to the migration of youth from Kerala for jobs and said that it was the state's biggest problem.