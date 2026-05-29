Letters to the editor: Mirrors on the wall in Mysuru’s bid to curb public urination

Mirror, mirror

Sir — Mysuru has discovered the ultimate weapon against public urination: mirrors. The city corporation has installed stainless steel reflective panels along a compound wall near the Central Bus Stand so that anyone trying to urinate can be clearly seen by passersby, thus creating a psychological deterrent. The logic is simple: a man may ignore civic sense, fines and hygiene, but he cannot ignore being seen during the act. While the mirror tactic may work, it is still a shame-based solution to what is an infrastructure problem. Perhaps cities should invest in clean public toilets every 500 metres.

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Pratibha Sen,

Bengaluru

Unresolved issue

Sir — The Supreme Court has given a clean chit to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar (“SC upholds EC power on SIR”, May 28). The court’s decision has reaffirmed that conducting such a revision falls within the constitutional mandate of the Election Commission of India but the exercise cannot determine citizenship; rather, it was intended to update and revise electoral rolls to ensure their accuracy. It is welcoming that the Supreme Court took a firm stand. Eliminating duplicate entries is essential for maintaining the integrity of the electoral process. Although several Opposition parties have questioned the intent of the exercise, an accurate and updated electoral roll remains indispensable for free and fair elections.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir — If the Supreme Court itself acknowledges that the EC has no authority to determine the citizenship status of individuals, one is compelled to ask under what legal provisions the names of lakhs of voters were removed from electoral rolls? The top court’s verdict on SIR raises troubling questions about the scope of the EC’s powers. The spirit of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act stands compromised if the electoral body is permitted to conduct enquiries that affect citizenship rights.

Arun Gupta,

Calcutta

Sir — The apex court upholding the constitutional validity of the SIR conducted by the EC is distressing. Had the petitions challenging the exercise been conclusively decided by the court before the assembly elections, the judgment would have carried far greater meaning. Such a decision accords the EC unbridled powers.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

Sir — The issue is not whether the EC has the authority to conduct a SIR but the manner in which the exercise is being carried out. The erosion of democratic confidence begins with the very composition of the selection committee for the election commissioners where the balance is tilted in favour of the government. Such structural imbalances fuel concerns about impartiality.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Andhra Pradesh

Important voice

Sir — The death of the award-winning film-maker, Anik Dutta, is a heartbreaking loss for Bengali cinema. Dutta, who carved a niche for himself with his sharp political satire and distinctive storytelling, leaves behind an extraordinary legacy. Deeply influenced by Satyajit Ray, he began his career in advertising before making a spectacular debut with Bhooter Bhabishyat in 2012, a film that remains one of Bengali cinema’s most loved contemporary classics. He went on to direct several memorable films, including Aschorjo Prodeep, Meghnadbodh Rahasya and Aparajito, earning critical acclaim and numerous honours along the way.

Reports suggest that he had been struggling emotionally in recent times. Yet he was actively planning future projects. It is difficult to reconcile such creative ambition with the despair that consumed him.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — The death of Anik Dutta after a fall from the roof of a residential building in South Calcutta is a devastating blow to admirers of Bengali cinema. One of the finest film-makers of his generation, Dutta directed seven films and earned widespread acclaim for his wit, imagination and social commentary.

Sourish Misra,

Calcutta

Trust deficit

Sir —The Quad was formed by the United States of America, India, Australia and Japan to counter China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Yet recent developments suggest that the US president may be placing greater emphasis on America’s business interests with China than on strategic commitments to its allies (“Answer them”, May 27). History shows that the US has often left its allies in the lurch when its national interests demanded a different course.

Aranya Sanyal,

Siliguri

Sir — The Quad is trying to strengthen its position against China’s dominance in the critical minerals supply chain. India, which possesses significant rare-earth reserves, currently exploits only a fraction of its potential. Expanding its role in the global supply chain could prove economically beneficial and strategically important.

D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Andhra Pradesh