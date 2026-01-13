Letters to the editor: Calcutta gets respite from unusual cold

Sunny break

Sir — Calcutta is clearly a city powered by sunlight. A few extra degrees on Sunday gave people respite from the unusually cold winter the city has been experiencing and turned empty parks into full picnic grounds. The Victoria Memorial Hall looked less like a monument and more like a festival venue by noon. This shows how sharply behaviour shifts with weather. Notably, Calcuttans — their storied aversion to winter notwithstanding — have always enjoyed warm, sunny winter days. Picnics at the Maidan and visits to the zoo were winter norms no matter how cold it was outside. But with the advent of climate change and low-pressure systems forming in winter, overcast skies have broken the warm times between winter and Calcuttans.

A.K. Sen,

Nadia

History twisted

Sir — The prime minister, Narendra Modi, said forces that had opposed the post-Independence restoration of the Somnath temple are still active and must be defeated, a remark seen as a veiled attack on Jawaharlal Nehru (“Somnath ‘sword’ unsheathed”, Jan 12). It is important for people get their history right. In fact, the Somnath temple is a symbol of resilience for Indians who rebuilt it whenever it was destroyed by marauding forces. Its existence is a lesson in unity for all Indians. But the right-wing, as is its wont, uses stories not to unite people but to widen fault lines.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — Public remarks made by the prime minister in Somnath raise concerns about the use of history in political messaging. References to unnamed forces opposing the temple’s restoration appear to be aimed at Jawaharlal Nehru despite his stated commitment to secular governance after Independence. Such statements blur the line between historical debate and present-day mobilisation. India’s past deserves careful explanation, not selective interpretation. Political leaders bear the responsibility of preventing history from becoming a tool for division among citizens.

Shreshtho Ghosh,

Calcutta

Sir — The Somnath Pride Festival speech by Narendra Modi places religious history at the centre of national identity. This approach risks confusing faith with citizenship. India includes people of many beliefs who rely on constitutional equality for protection. Statements about conspiracies and internal enemies can unsettle social harmony when delivered without clarity or evidence. Historical invasions are already well-documented. Governance requires focus on current challenges such as employment, education, and public welfare.

Tanumoy Kabiraj,

Calcutta

Sir — The Somnath temple in Gujarat has drawn national attention in recent days. From the prime minister leading the Somnath Shaurya Yatra to the drone shows, sky illuminations and elaborate floral decorations, visitors have been left captivated. These celebrations blended devotion with spectacle, showcasing Somnath’s cultural and spiritual heritage and inspiring renewed reverence, positivity and pride across the country.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Lifelong trauma

Sir — The acquittal in the 2009 acid attack case exposes deep failures in investigation and an overburdened judiciary (“Lives scarred”, Jan 12). Acid attack survivors endure lasting physical and psychological trauma. Rising attacks, especially in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, reflect easy access to corrosives despite existing rules. Stronger enforcement of current laws as well as a national survivor fund, as recommended by the J.S. Verma Committee, are essential for justice and rehabilitation.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

Kharagpur

Sir — It is a matter of shame that India’s criminal justice system has failed victims of acid attacks, among the most brutal crimes against women. The trauma of acid attack is lifelong. Disfigurement pushes many survivors into isolation, joblessness and, at times, abandonment by the family. Some even take their own lives. Most require prolonged medical and psychological care. Although the Supreme Court restricted the sale of acid in 2013, enforcement remains lax. Victims of this extreme gender violence continue to be denied justice at every step.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Signs missed

Sir — The report, “Experts ring child anxiety alarm” (Jan 11), has rightly drawn attention to rising stress and anxiety among pre-teen children, some as young as eight. Academic pressure, unrealistic parental expectations, intense competition and unchecked social media use are driving anxiety and depression. Early warning signs are often missed, especially in obedient, high-performing students. Behavioural changes can escalate into serious symptoms requiring timely counselling. Parents and teachers must respond with patience.

Jahar Saha,

Calcutta

Top form

Sir — The tennis superstar, Aryna Sabalenka, must be congratulated for clinching the Brisbane International (“Sabalenka keeps title, delivers a warning”, Jan 12). The Belarusian retained the title without losing a set. Now her fans across the globe are waiting for the commencement of the Australian Open, a title which the World No.1 will try to reclaim later this month. Considering her brilliant performance in the Brisbane International, Sabalenka will really be hard to beat at Melbourne Park.

Sourish Misra,

Calcutta

Sir — The Brisbane International final offered a clear signal before the Australian Open. Aryna Sabalenka dominated Marta Kostyuk with power, consistency, and composure. Sabalenka appeared focused on patterns and discipline.

Aranya Sanyal,

Calcutta