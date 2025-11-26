Letters to the editor: Kanpur shopkeeper saves coins to buy wife a gold chain

Fruity logic

Sir — For youngsters on TikTok who think that a person peeling an orange for his or her partner without complaining is some sort of a benchmark, a recent news from Kanpur may come as a surprise. A shopkeeper saved all the coins — a rare commodity these days — that his customers gave him to put together over one lakh rupees to buy a gold chain for his wife. It is not as if she asked him for jewellery: he just wanted to surprise her. Now that reflects dedication and love. Instead, youngsters these days think that a man peeling an orange — it does not even require a peeler or stepping into the kitchen — is doing something that is worth raving about on social media. If one has to stick to fruit, at least settle for a person who can crack a coconut and then patiently grate it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyamudin Ansari,

Mumbai

Evergreen grace

Sir — The death of the legendary actor, Dharmendra, marks the end of a rare journey that began in a small Punjab village and travelled all the way to the cinematic hall of fame (“The original flower & fire man of cinema”, Nov 25). His rise came through talent, persistence, and a disarming warmth that remained visible throughout his long career. His performances in Anupama, Satyakam and Chupke Chupke displayed a sensitivity that balanced his later action persona.

The industry often overlooked his depth, yet audiences never wavered. His legacy stands as a reminder that sincere craft creates its

own space regardless of trends or pedigree.

Brij B. Goyal,

Ludhiana

Sir — The news of Dharmendra’s death has stirred a quiet grief among film-goers who grew up with his presence. His remarkable longevity came from a mix of charm, sincerity and a refusal to be bound by one image. Romantic leads, intense roles and gentle comedy all seemed natural to him. His journey into the world of Bollywood without family connections shows what determination can build. The man who walked into the industry with little more than a dream leaves behind a filmography that continues to resonate.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

Sir — Dharmendra’s early photographs entered countless homes long before fan culture had a name, yet his achievements extended well beyond his looks. His path from a talent contest winner to a beloved star reflected a focus that never dimmed. His work with Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Bimal Roy and later film-makers revealed an actor open to nuance. Even in his later years, his roles in Life in a Metro and Johnny Gaddaar carried a quiet dignity. His career illustrates how consistency sustains stardom long after initial glamour fades. His memory will remain vivid.

Tuhin Das,

Calcutta

Sir — Dharmendra’s story has always represented something larger than stardom. It reflected the hope that the industry could recognise sincerity in newcomers without lineage. His versatility meant audiences trusted him in every genre. Dharmendra’s presence carried ease, humour and vulnerability in equal measure. His social media posts in recent years showed the same gentle spirit, whether he shared poetry or simple moments from his farm. His departure closes a chapter shaped by grace rather than spectacle. The affection he earned over the decades speaks for his true impact.

Mayukh Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Dharmendra

Sir — The account of Dharmendra’s marriage to Hema Malini by Bharathi S. Pradhan offers an insight into another era of film journalism when persistence and luck shaped stories. The episode also reflects Dharmendra’s own nature. His response held amusement more than annoyance, which mirrors his reputation for warmth. The man who acted in nearly three hundred films maintained an approachable charm that few stars sustain. His long association with colleagues across generations further proves the regard he inspired. His passing has prompted reflection on the values he embodied throughout his life.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Andhra Pradesh

Sir — Dharmendra’s legacy deserves recognition for its remarkable range. His early performances in Bandini and Satyakaam carried emotional restraint that contrasted with his later action roles. His ability to adapt to changing eras allowed him to remain relevant when many contemporaries struggled. His reflections on the industry revealed a man who never lost a sense of wonder about cinema. The final years of his career reaffirmed his gentle presence on screen. The industry has lost a figure who brought sincerity into every role. His contribution will endure.

Tapomoy Ghosh,

West Burdwan

Too clever

Sir — Google’s Nano Banana Pro raises serious questions for schools and universities. A tool that solves handwritten maths problems and recreates handwriting will blur the line between genuine effort and outsourced work. Teachers already struggle to detect Artificial Intelligence-generated essays. Now even the familiar comfort of recognising a student’s handwriting will evaporate. Education authorities require clear policies, better assessment design and honest communication with students. Technology should deepen understanding. It must not hollow out learning while everyone pretends that nothing substantial has changed.

Kunal Kanti Konar,

Calcutta

Dangerous space

Representational image

Sir — Australia’s decision to place an under-16 ban on Twitch signals a deeper shift in public thinking. The internet is no longer a side activity for children. It shapes behaviour, attention and self-image with a force that society struggles to match. People are finally acknowledging that digital spaces require the same safeguards as alcohol or driving. The ban is a reminder that platforms have responsibilities they can no longer ignore.

C.K Subramaniam,

Chennai