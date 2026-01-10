19-year-old woman raped by five men, including police vehicle driver, in Chhattisgarh

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five men, including the driver of a police emergency response service vehicle, in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, police said on Saturday.

Korba Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari said two accused, including the private driver of the ‘Dial 112’ service, have been detained in connection with the case and efforts are underway to trace the remaining three accused.

The incident took place on the night of January 8 under the Bankimongra police station limits when one of the five accused, who was known to the victim, called her, a police official said.

The accused allegedly took the woman to a deserted house in Bankimongra, where the driver and four others took turns to rape her, the official said.

After the incident, the accused fled the spot, leaving the victim unconscious.

She later managed to reach her home and narrated the ordeal to her family members, who immediately took her to a medical college hospital and subsequently informed the police.

The case was initially registered as a zero FIR at the Civil Lines police station on Friday and later transferred to Bankimongra police station for investigation.