ED versus Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool: Bengal govt files caveat in Supreme Court

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s government on Saturday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court with a plea that no order be passed by the apex court without hearing the state government in connection with raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the office of I-PAC, a political consultancy firm with ties to the Trinamool Congress.

The move is being seen as a pre-emptive action as the central probe agency is also expected to move the Supreme Court.

The ED and the Bengal government are also locked in a legal battle at Calcutta High Court on the same issue.

A caveat is filed before the courts to ensure no adverse orders are passed without the litigant being heard.

At the Calcutta High Court on Friday afternoon, Justice Subhra Ghosh walked out because of the din in the overcrowded courtroom, packed with lawyers with links to both the Trinamool and the BJP.

Acting High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul declined to intervene in the matter as requested by the ED’s counsel.

The matter is scheduled to come up before Justice Ghosh on January 14.

Before the Calcutta High Court, the agency has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the entire incident including the role of the chief minister and senior police officers like Bengal’s director-general of police Rajeev Kumar, Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma and others.

In its plea, the ED has accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of “forcible theft” of “digital devices and documents.”

On Thursday, while ED teams were raiding multiple locations in connection with an ongoing probe, Mamata had barged into the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain in Calcutta and the firm’s office in neighbouring Salt Lake.

She was seen leaving both the premises with files and electronic devices.

Mamata has accused the central agency of attempting to steal details of the party’s probable candidates in the upcoming Assembly polls, campaign strategy and plans.

Addressing party supporters at Hazra crossing on Friday, Mamata had declared: “I have done nothing wrong. You were trying to steal all data from my office.”

Police probe into ED

Teams from the Shakespeare Street police station in Calcutta and the Electronics Complex police station in suburban Salt Lake have started investigation into the raid carried out by the ED at the office of I-PAC and its head Pratik Jain’s residence.

When the ED team left Jain’s Loudon Street residence on Thursday afternoon after nearly nine hours, Jain’s family had approached the Shakespeare Sarani police station

“We have collected the video footage from the complainant’s residence. We will be recording the statements of the family members and others who were present when the ED team arrived,” said a source in the police station.

Another team from the Electronics Complex police station is looking into the ED raids in the Sector V office of I-PAC.

Video footage from surveillance cameras installed in the building and inside the 11th floor office of the political consultancy firm will be gathered.