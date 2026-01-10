Kolkata cold spell to linger till mid-January, night temperatures to stay below normal

Kolkata’s winter chill is here to stay, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicating that the ongoing cold spell over south Bengal is likely to persist at least till the middle of January.

While there is no major weather system directly affecting the state, minimum temperatures in and around the city are expected to remain below normal for the next 10 days, keeping nights and early mornings distinctly cold.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the latest IMD bulletin, dry weather will prevail across both north and south Bengal during the first half of the two-week outlook period, from January 9 to 15.

However, the absence of rain will not translate into warmer conditions. Minimum temperatures over south Bengal, including Kolkata, are likely to stay below normal by about 2 to 3 degrees celsius at many places during this period. In practical terms, this means the city can expect chilly nights and cool mornings to continue through the coming week.

The cold spell has already made itself felt across the state over the past week.

Several districts in south Bengal recorded cold day conditions. Sriniketan was the lowest in the plains dipped to 6.2 degrees Celsius.

Foggy mornings have added to the winter discomfort, with shallow to moderate fog expected at a few places over south Bengal, including pockets around Kolkata, over the next several days.

Temperature may begin to rise during the latter half of January.

During the second week, from January 16 to 22, minimum temperatures are expected to show a slight rise of around 2 degrees Celsius at a few places. Even then, temperatures over south Bengal are likely to remain marginally below normal, suggesting that winter will loosen its grip only gradually.

The IMD has also clarified that a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving towards Sri Lanka and will have no direct impact on West Bengal.

With rainfall activity remaining negligible and nights staying cold, Kolkatans should brace for an extended spell of winter chill, particularly after sunset and during early morning hours.