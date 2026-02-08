Letters to the editor: Japanese town cancels cherry blossom festival due to overcrowding

Unruly visitors

Sir — Japanese authorities in a town near Mount Fuji have cancelled this year’s cherry blossom festival, saying a surge in tourist numbers is unmanageable for locals. Tens of thousands of tourists gathered there year after year to take photographs that are too similar to be striking. In the process, they made lives living hell for locals, littering and damaging infrastructure. This kind of behaviour has drawn ire in countries other than Japan too. It is most unfortunate that in an age when travelling is easier than ever before, places are out of reach because of poorly-behaved tourists.

Sourav Ash,

Calcutta

Young Turks

Sir — The Under-19 Cricket World Cup final in Harare, Zimbabwe, showed how carefully India has built its young team. The victory over England by 100 runs was decisive and well earned. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s innings of 175 runs off 80 balls gave the match its direction early. Support from Ayush Mhatre and Abhigyan Kundu ensured the total stayed imposing. The result reflected preparation, depth, and calm decision-making rather than luck or momentary brilliance.

Santi Pramanick,

Howrah

Sir — England’s defeat in the U-19 World Cup final does not take away from its stellar campaign. The team reached the final unbeaten and overcame strong sides earlier in the tournament. Caleb Falconer’s century in a losing cause showed resilience under pressure. Ben Mayes and Manny Lumsden performed consistently across the matches. The defeat in the final was heavy, yet the tournament revealed several players ready for senior responsibility.

Vijaykumar H.K.,

Raichur, Karnataka

Sir — All eyes are rightly on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose performance in the U-19 World Cup final stood out. At fourteen, he showed control, patience, and awareness that many older players struggle to display. His careful start against the new ball set the platform for later aggression. The high number of boundaries reflected placement and timing rather than reckless hitting. Such an innings under final-match pressure explains why his name is already spoken with expectation.

D.P. Bhattacharya,

Calcutta

Sir — India’s U-19 title win deserves credit beyond individual milestones. Contributions came from several players at critical moments across the tournament. Aaron George delivered under pressure in the semi-final. Vihaan Malhotra changed the opening game with disciplined bowling. The pace attack of R.S. Ambrish, Deepesh Devendran and Henil Patel shared responsibility effectively. Championships at this level are rarely won by one player alone, and this squad proved that principle clearly.

Abhijit Roy,

Calcutta

Sir — The margin of victory in the U-19 World Cup final highlights the importance of adapting quickly in high-stakes matches. England faced a daunting target after India posted 411 for nine. The chase showed intent, especially through Caleb Falconer and Ben Dawkins, yet wickets fell regularly. India’s bowlers maintained pressure through consistent lines and fielding support. Finals reward clarity and execution, and India delivered both on the day.

Ajay Tyagi,

Mumbai

Sir — What stood out in the U-19 World Cup final was the composure shown by young players in a demanding setting. Large crowds, television coverage, and expectations can unsettle even seasoned professionals. India’s players handled these pressures with discipline. England, despite the loss, competed positively and avoided panic during the chase. This final offered a clear lesson on how early exposure to pressure shapes future cricketing stars.

C.M. Nandi,

Calcutta