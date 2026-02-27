MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
CBI moves Delhi High Court against discharge of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, others in liquor-policy case

Sources say the federal agency has flagged several points that were ignored and not considered at the framing-of-the-charge level by the special court

PTI Published 27.02.26, 06:36 PM
AAP chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, right, and party leader Manish Sisodia address a press conference after getting a clean chit in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.

AAP chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, right, and party leader Manish Sisodia address a press conference after getting a clean chit in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. PTI picture

The CBI has filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court, challenging a special court's order discharging former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and others in the liquor-policy case, officials said on Friday.

Sources said the federal agency has flagged several points that were ignored and not considered at the framing-of-the-charge level by the special court.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to appeal in the high court against the judgment of the trial court immediately since several aspects of the investigation have either been ignored or not considered adequately," a spokesperson of the agency said in a statement earlier in the day.

The special court on Friday discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others in the liquor-policy case by refusing to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet against them.

Among the 21 people given a clean chit in the case is Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh rapped the CBI for lapses in the investigation, saying there was no cogent evidence against Kejriwal and no prima-facie case against Sisodia and the other accused.

The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's now-scrapped excise policy for the national capital.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Delhi High Court Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia Liquor Scam Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI)
