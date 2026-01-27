Letters to the editor: Isabgol becomes the latest gut-health craze on social media

Back in fashion

Sir — There was a time when the only people in a house who cared about ‘Isabgol er bhushi’ — psyllium husk — were the elderly. Soaking and then drinking Isabgol was a ritual that the elderly practised almost like a religion. It was one of the more unglamorous things in the house, the box hidden away from sight when guests arrived. Imagine my surprise then when I saw that Isabgol has now become a wellness trend with the most stylish people on the internet turning it into a smoothie and even a gummy to consume for gut health. It is ironic that while the internet chased sea-moss gel, collagen coffee, probiotic gummies and detox teas, Isabgol sat in its plain little box, unimpressed, waiting for common sense to come back into fashion.

Shreya Basu,

Nainital

Show of strength

Sir — The Republic Day parade highlighted Operation Sindoor as a recent military achievement, including strikes inside Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. This raises an important question about public communication. A ceremonial display is not the same as a public briefing. Citizens deserve clear information on objectives, risks and outcomes, without sensationalism. The government can honour the armed forces while also explaining what success means in measurable terms. Transparency builds trust and reduces rumours during tense times.

Murtaza Ahmad,

Calcutta

Sir — The Republic Day parade showcased many advanced weapons and platforms, including BrahMos missiles and the S-400 system. Such displays can create pride, yet they also invite questions about priorities. India faces challenges in jobs, education and healthcare that require sustained funding. Military readiness matters, though citizens should also see equal commitment to social development. A national parade should balance strength with service by highlighting public institutions, research, and disaster response capabilities with the same prominence.

Mohammad Hasnain,

Mumbai

Sir — It was good to see that the Republic Day parade included a veteran’s tableau with the Amar Jawan Jyoti and models from earlier wars. That said, veterans need more than symbolic recognition. Many families struggle with pensions, medical access and timely support after service. Republic Day should prompt public discussion on how veterans are treated once uniforms are hung up. Celebrations feel more meaningful when the country shows consistent care for those who have served it in practical ways.

Partha Sarkar,

Calcutta

Sir — The presence of the president of the European Council, António Costa, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, as chief guests underlined the diplomatic value of Republic Day. India should use this platform to present more than military capability. Cultural performances, scientific innovation and public welfare achievements can communicate national confidence without relying on weapons alone. Foreign guests and Indian citizens both benefit from a fuller picture of the country. Strong defence matters, yet India’s democratic institutions and social resilience deserve equal visibility.

Brij B. Goyal,

Ludhiana

Fatal escalation

Sir — The Minneapolis shooting of Alex Pretti demands calm reflection. He was a citizen of the United States of America and a nurse. He was filming immigration agents and legally carrying a handgun. Border Patrol officers shot him dead. The president, Donald Trump, then posted inflammatory messages and echoed Stephen Miller calling him a “would-be assassin”. That language prejudges events and fuels anger. A transparent, independent investigation is needed before any official assigns guilt.

T. Kabiraj,

Calcutta

Sir — Presidential communication sets the temperature of a country. After the death of Alex Pretti, Donald Trump posted images of injuries and a fingertip in a jar. He offered no clear context. This is not responsible leadership. It encourages public outrage and confusion rather than clarity. The White House should publish a timeline of what happened, what officers believed, and what rules governed the use of force.

Ajay Tyagi,

Mumbai

Sir — Federal immigration enforcement in American cities should not resemble military operations. Masked agents, heavy escalation, and a second fatal shooting of a protester in Minneapolis this month are warning signs. Immigration policy can be strict while remaining lawful and restrained. Citizens have a right to record public officials in public spaces. Law enforcement must treat that as normal, not as provocation. Accountability protects officers as well as the public.

C.M. Nandi,

Calcutta

Restrained voice

Sir — Mark Tully’s death marks the passing of a rare kind of journalist, one whose authority came from steady reporting rather than self-importance. He witnessed defining events in South Asia and explained them with clarity and restraint. His voice carried weight; many listeners learned to trust him across years of upheaval. He showed that seriousness and empathy can coexist. That standard feels increasingly difficult to find.

Saurabh Tripathi,

Gaya

Sir — Mark Tully built a relationship with India that went beyond professional posting and polite curiosity. He stayed, listened, travelled, and reported with patience. His work helped audiences understand politics, conflict, faith and ordinary life without flattening them into slogans. He never treated tragedy as spectacle. His death leaves a quiet gap in public life.

Bal Govind,

Bengaluru