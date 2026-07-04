Letters to the editor: India should recognise its passport as definitive proof of citizenship

Stalker

bots

Sir — When using platforms such as ChatGPT, asking personal questions can gradually turn a person into a data asset. Lately, I have noticed that new queries often receive responses linked to subjects I asked about earlier. For instance, I previously asked about teaching science to a Class IX student, buying gifts for my grandchildren, and the Canadian education system. Now, even completely unrelated questions receive answers that connect my grandchildren with Canada. This made me realise that I am being profiled through my interactions. Soon AI companies will know even our inner-most thoughts.

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George K. Mariam,

Vashi, Maharashtra

Too powerful

Sir — The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026 aims to curb crime. But its powers are excessive. It allows authorities to detain people for up to a year without trial, seize property, and decide who qualifies as ‘anti-social’ (“Long claws”, Jul 2). Such sweeping powers are open to misuse, as seen in other states where courts have subsequently released detainees because there was no clear justification for their detention. Tackling crime must not come at the cost of fundamental rights. The Bill also prevents detainees from choosing their own legal counsel, weakening an important safeguard. Better policing, speedier trials, and evidence-based decisions remain the most effective means of combating crime.

K. Chidanand Kumar,

Bengaluru

Sir — The new new Bill against anti-social activity empowers the government to place individuals under preventive detention for up to 12 months without trial. The State argues that existing legal provisions were inadequateto deal with large-scale violence and the destruction of public property. While the Bill’s objective is legitimate, several of its provisions have raised concerns because of their potential for misuse.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Critical document

Sir — The ministry of external affairs has clarified that an Indian passport is a travel document and should not be treated as conclusive proof of citizenship. This has caused considerable confusion. India does not permit dual citizenship and requires citizens to surrender their passports upon acquiring the citizenship of another country. Describing the passport as merely a travel document, especially by the issuing authority itself risks undermining the credibility of a key official documents. India grants citizenship by birth, descent, or naturalisation. It should not leave its own citizens facing uncertainty over their identity or status.

D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Andhra Pradesh

Sir — A country’s passport identifies the holder’s nationality. In almost every country, it is the primary official document that explicitly states a person’s nationality. It is the first document required at international airports and is widely

accepted for official identification and verification. India should likewise recognise its passport as definitive proof of citizenship. After all, when Indians travel abroad, their passports are accepted worldwide as the primary document establishing that they are Indian citizens.

P.V. Prakash,

Mumbai

Sir — Obtaining a passport requires a rigorous process of verification and cross-checking. An applicant’s identity, supporting documents, and other particulars are thoroughly scrutinised against the original documents and certified copies. If a document issued after such an extensive verification process is not considered sufficient proof of citizenship, then what is? If a passport does not serve this purpose, the government must clearly specify which document does. In this context, India could consider following the example of countries that issue a dedicated citizenship card.

Chanchal Nandy,

Durgapur