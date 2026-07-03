Letters to the editor: Naomi Osaka's tribute to her Japanese heritage did not break Wimbledon’s dress code

White tradition

Sir — Naomi Osaka made headlines at the Wimbledon by arriving at Court 3 in a striking, kimono-inspired, all-white ensemble. The outfit, featuring traditional motifs and an obi-inspired sash, paid tribute to her Japanese heritage while fully complying with Wimbledon’s strict, all-white dress code. Critics, however, questioned whether such an elaborate outfit was appropriate for a tennis match. The criticism, however, misses the point. The kimono was never intended as playing attire. Wimbledon prides itself on preserving tradition. If anything, Osaka’s outfit sits comfortably within that ethos.

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Diptarko Paul,

Delhi

Parents, listen

Sir — The investigation into the murder of the 26-year-old Pune realtor, Ketan Agarwal, has entered a crucial phase (“The deadly price of no choice”, Jun 29). Investigators have uncovered fresh details about the murder, including a trip to Udaipur by Ketan’s fiancée, Siya Goyal, with her lover, Chetan Choudhary, secret phone calls, and the trail of deleted chats between the two accused. Agarwal died after being allegedly pushed off a cliff at Lohagad fort by Choudhary while Goyal watched. The case is getting murkier by the day.

M.R. Jayanthy,

Pune

Sir — Ketan Agarwal’s murder has sparked widespread debate. Some are portraying it as evidence that women’s empowerment remains elusive even in urban India. However, it will be a grave injustice to draw sweeping social inferences from an exceptional criminal act. The pressures of family expectations continue to affect individuals today. But those are not the sole factors in this case. Investigations suggest that this was a meticulously planned crime rather than an act of desperation. The evidence points to a conspiracy rather than the mere inability to voice one’s choice of partner.

Subhobrata Basu,

Calcutta

Sir — The killing of Ketan Agarwal should prompt youngsters as well as parents to reflect on the institution of arranged marriage. For generations, young adults have felt compelled to accept marital choices made by their families. When such a marriage goes south, it is the couple who bear the brunt of an incompatible relationship. Love marriages, too, can fail but they are at least founded on the individual’s own choice.

Yashaswi Bairagi,

Ujjain

Young blood

Sir — A recent report by an independent United Nations Commission of Inquiry has thrown up disturbing facts. It alleged that Israel is responsible for wilful killings and the systematic infliction of harm on children in Gaza. A similar report issued in September 2025 had made comparable findings, which Israel rejected. According to the report, around 2% of Gaza’s child population was killed by Israeli security forces. Thousands more have been disabled, many undergoing amputations. The conditions in Gaza have deprived children of access to education, adequate food and essential services, resulting in widespread malnutrition and immense suffering.

These findings are grave and deserve serious attention of the international community. Urgent action is needed to protect civilians, especially children. India and other nations should review their engagement with Israel.

Brij B. Goyal,

Ludhiana

Dubious strategy

Sir — The government recently stressed that the 20% ethanol-blended petrol programme was necessary to ensure uninterrupted ethanol supplies to oil marketing companies. While reducing oil imports is an objective, compelling owners of an estimated three crore incompatible vehicles to use 20% ethanol-blended petrol could impose high costs. Public policy should be guided by evidence. Rolling out E20 before its long-term impact is fully understood risks damaging engines and burdening consumers.

Vijaykumar H.K.,

Raichur, Karnataka

Sir — Citizens were told that E20 petrol would reduce oil imports, benefit farmers and strengthen India’s energy security. What they were not told was why consumers should accept lower fuel efficiency, higher running costs and concerns over vehicle compatibility while petrol prices remain high.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur, Assam

Sir — In a bid to accelerate the adoption of biofuels, the government exempted petrol blended with 22%-30% ethanol from Central excise duty. The move came at a time when fuel prices rose through the roof due to the Iran crisis. Whether these fiscal incentives succeed in encouraging wider adoption of higher ethanol blends remains to be seen.

Dimple Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Second life

Sir — As a Calcuttan, I was happy to learn that the state government plans to revive all the city’s former tram routes. Calcutta’s tram service began in 1873. Trams have become synonymous with the city’s identity. One hopes that Calcuttans will not have to wait much longer to see this iconic mode of transport return to the streets.

Sourish Misra,

Calcutta