Rs 52,000-crore defence boost: DAC clears Kamikaze drones, anti-UAV systems

The Defence Acquisition Council led by Rajnath Singh on Friday cleared proposals worth nearly ₹52,000 crore, including the purchase of Kamikaze drone systems, anti-unmanned aerial vehicles and an electronic warfare system, to bolster military combat readiness amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

For the army, approval has been accorded for the procurement of anti-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), electronic warfare systems (Akash Tarang), man-portable anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM) systems, medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) weapon systems, very short range air defence systems (V-SHORADS), active protection systems for tanks, and jet-based Kamikaze drone systems.

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“Akash Tarang will provide effective anti-UAV protection to the army formations. The MPATGM will enhance the potential of the infantry to counter mechanised threats from the adversary. The MRSAM system provides medium-range air defence against a variety of standoff aerial threats,” the ministry said in a statement.

The council also accorded approval for the procurement of a multi-influence ground mine (MIGM), a naval shipborne unmanned aerial system (NSUAS), and the setting up of a land-based testing facility (LBTF) for an electric propulsion system.

The MIGM will deny freedom of manoeuvre to the adversary. The NSUAS, equipped with advanced sensors, will enhance situational awareness of the navy and the LBTF will meet the testing requirements for motors and associated propulsion systems of the Indian naval assets,” the ministry said.

For the air force, approval has been given for the procurement of fixed-wing-based high-altitude pseudo-satellites, among others.