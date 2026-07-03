‘Baby Do Die Do’ first-day reactions: Huma Qureshi wins hearts with powerhouse performance

Huma Qureshi delivers a career-best performance in Nachiket Samant's Baby Do Die Do, say first-day viewers.

“#BabyDoDieDo is bold, atmospheric, and unapologetically original. Director #NachiketSamant crafts a neo-noir crime drama that stands out for its unique protagonist, immersive world-building, and emotionally charged storytelling... Huma delivers a career-best performance, relying almost entirely on expressions, body language, and screen presence to bring Baby to life,” wrote an X user.

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Another social media user praised the film for striking the right balance between mood and storytelling.

“Refreshing to see a Bollywood thriller prioritize mood and narrative over mindless commercial filler. #BabyDoDieDo nails the balance perfectly. Stellar work by Huma Qureshi,” the X post read.

The thriller follows Baby Karmakar, a deaf and mute contract killer who navigates Mumbai's dangerous underworld while carrying the emotional burden of her past.

Another X user hailed the film as a masterpiece.

“BABY DO DIE DO is a masterpiece... Just watched it in theatres... A REAL thriller... Killed it, Huma... What a performance,” the user wrote.

An Instagram user compared Baby Do Die Do with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha, saying Huma did a fantastic job bringing the mute hitwoman to life.

Another Instagram user applauded the film's climax and Huma's performance, adding that Baby Do Die Do has the potential to compete with Alpha if it receives wider theatrical distribution.

Penned by Jasmeet K. Reen, Nachiket Samant and Parveez Shaikh, Baby Do Die Do also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Pandey, Rachit Singh, Seema Pahwa, Himanshu Malik and Mangala Kenkre.