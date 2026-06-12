Letters to the editor: Flying eggs reflect public anger, but also troubling wastage

Rotten smell

Sir — Leaders of the Trinamool Congress, which was routed in the recent elections, are finding themselves on the receiving end of flying eggs from citizens angry over what they see as 15 years of corruption and misgovernance. From a theatrical standpoint, eggs crack and splatter, making for excellent optics. Yet one cannot help wonder if this is the best use of the protein-rich food in a state where thousands of children suffer from malnutrition and stand to benefit from it.

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Manjusri Biswas,

Calcutta

Two men

Sir — Any discussion of contemporary Indian politics is incomplete without mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi ("Two records", Jun 11). He has emerged as India’s longest-serving continuously elected prime minister. His contributions to strengthening the direct benefit transfer mechanism and expanding infrastructure through highways, airports and metro rail networks will be remembered. His tenure has also witnessed increased investment in science and technology.

However, the list of shortcomings is equally long — from persistent agrarian distress to inflation and unemployment, and from the National Register of Citizens controversy to concerns over slowing GDP growth.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Sir — The narrative celebrating Narendra Modi’s tenure surpassing that of Jawaharlal Nehru overlooks a fundamental contrast in their legacies. There can be little comparison between a leader who spent years in colonial prisons fighting for India’s freedom and a modern political figure who rose through majoritarian consensus.

While Nehru devoted his years in office to building a secular and democratic foundation for the republic, Modi, as the editorial, “Two records”, rightly noted, has skilfully harnessed his social identity for political gains. Modi's 12 years in power are associated with economic distress, banking scandals and allegations of institutional manipulation. Equating longevity in office with historical greatness is misleading.

Mohammad Arif,

Dhanbad

Sir — As expected, sections of the mainstream media — Narendra Modi's apple polishers — made much of his surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru as India’s longest-serving prime minister. Modi has seldom missed an opportunity to criticise Nehru and hold him responsible for many of the nation’s problems. Modi has lasted at the crease longer than Nehru. But nobody has the gumption to compare the number of runs scored by them. The number of days spent in office cannot obscure the fact that Modi remains the only Indian prime minister who has not held a solo formal press conference during his 12 years in office.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Sir — The Centre is projecting Narendra Modi completing 12 years in office as evidence of unprecedented national progress. Among the achievements highlighted is the claim that 24 crore people have risen above the poverty line during this period.

Yet a question remains unanswered: if this is so, why are 81 crore people still dependent on free foodgrain? Does this not suggest continuing economic vulnerability on a massive scale? Fuel and LPG prices continue to rise, while benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana have been curtailed.

Jang Bahadur Singh,

Jamshedpur

Sir — Jawaharlal Nehru inherited a fragile nation emerging from the trauma of Partition and widespread poverty. His vision centred on institution-building, scientific temper, democratic pluralism and State-led development. In many ways, he was an idealist with exceptional foresight. Narendra Modi, by contrast, leads an India that is far more confident, connected and aspirational. His politics draws strength from mass communication, decisive leadership and a strong assertion of national identity. If Nehru’s challenge was nation-building, Modi’s has been nation-scaling.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

Sir — Comparisons between leaders can be misleading. While longevity is noteworthy, quality of leadership ultimately matters more. A leader of Jawaharlal Nehru’s stature, education, intellect, competence and diligence would be a blessing to any country.

Sunil Chopra,

Ludhiana

Missed goal

Sir — The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been plagued by controversies relating to immigration policies and FIFA’s governance ("It begins", Jun 11). The way Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, has ingratiated himself with Donald Trump, even awarding him the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize, is disappointing. The tepid response to concerns over the treatment of officials and players suggested a reluctance to defend the values FIFA claims to uphold. The situation also prompts reflection on India’s footballing decline since the country now languishes near the bottom of global rankings.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad