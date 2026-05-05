Letters to the editor: Drones can bridge critical gaps by transporting medicines, vaccines and essential supplies to remote areas

Fly the last mile

Sir — Drones have already proved their value in urban services and deliveries across Europe and the United States of America. Yet, in spite of a growing base of manufacturers across India, their use here remains limited to defence, surveys, agriculture and events. Urban deployment faces hurdles such as dense high-rise clusters and other legitimate safety concerns. However, the real promise of drone technology lies in rural and semi-urban India, where delivery networks are thin. Drones can bridge critical gaps by transporting medicines, vaccines and essential supplies to remote areas, especially during emergencies like floods. Early initiatives in hill states and pilot healthcare projects show that drones can significantly improve last-mile connectivity.

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Kunal Kanti Konar,

Calcutta

Tectonic change

Sir — The results of the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls point to a shift in the state’s political landscape. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s surge suggest anti-incumbency sentiments against the Trinamool Congress. Welfare schemes were central to TMC’s appeal, but corruption allegations, including the school recruitment scam and the perception of a syndicate-driven system, appear to have weakened public trust. At the same time, concerns have been raised about the Election Commission of India’s conduct of the Special Intensive Revision, during which around 91 lakh names were removed from the electoral rolls. For the TMC,

the outcome signals a demand for cleaner governance and a change in its political culture.

Fateh Najamuddin,

Chennai

Sir — For decades, West Bengal was marked by entrenched political violence. The 2026 election signals a break from that past. The defeat of Mamata Banerjee reflects public fatigue with corruption, cut money practices, and coercive local politics. Voters appear to have used the election as a referendum on governance and accountability. The BJP emerged as the principal alternative, drawing on its national image under the prime minister, Narendra Modi. The verdict suggests a demand for cleaner administration and institutional trust. Expectations are now high: the mandate signals not just a change in leadership, but a call for sustained, credible governance.

Arvind D. Tapkire,

Mumbai

Sir — The BJP’s victory in West Bengal marks a significant political moment. The outcome indicates support for its emphasis on nationalism and development, which appears to have resonated more strongly than the TMC’s campaign. Despite debates around the SIR, the conduct of the elections by the EC has been widely noted for enabling high participation and a largely peaceful process. For many voters, the exercise reflected a sense of confidence in the electoral system.

Rajib Sarma,

Calcutta

Sir — The BJP-led alliance will form the government in Assam for a third term. This renewed mandate carries expectations that must be met with humility, not overconfidence. The government must go beyond infrastructure and focus on peace, harmony and social cohesion. Protecting the languages and cultures of indigenous communities should remain a priority. Alongside public employment, attention must turn to improving private sector wages and working conditions. Better education, accessible healthcare and a supportive environment for businesses are essential. The task now is to deliver inclusive and responsible governance.

Shikhamani Kalita,

Bongaigaon, Assam

Sir — The assembly election results from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry suggest a shift in voter sentiment, with national parties gaining ground over regional forces. The Congress’s United Democratic Front has returned to power in Kerala. The party can now position itself more clearly against the BJP. In West Bengal, the verdict reflects public dissatisfaction with governance issues, including corruption, law and order, and stalled industrial growth. Voters appear to have responded to these concerns decisively. The incoming governments now face the task of delivering on expectations and restoring public confidence.

Kalisankar Adhikari,

Calcutta

Sir — Congratulations to Vijay for his strong showing in the Tamil Nadu assembly results. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has emerged as a serious political force, challenging the dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. The outcome suggests that many voters were seeking change and responded to a new alternative. An alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam could shape government formation. Other parties, including the Indian National Congress and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, may also seek alignment. The priority now is stable governance that addresses everyday concerns.

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai

Sir — The assembly polls across West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry delivered unexpected outcomes. The standout has been Vijay, whose TVK surged ahead of both the DMK and the AIADMK, echoing the legacy of figures like M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa. West Bengal produced the other most striking verdict, with the BJP unseating Mamata Banerjee’s TMC. Extensive campaigning by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, along with grassroots mobilisation, played a key role. Ultimately, the verdict underscores a democratic principle: mandates carry responsibility. Winners must govern with restraint, and the defeated must accept the outcome with dignity.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad

Sir — The defeat of the TMC in West Bengal is nothing but a revelation of how a Centralised machinery has used an administrative measure like the SIR to influence the outcome of the election which the TMC would not have lost otherwise. This ‘one nation one party’ template will extract a steep price from Indians in the future.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia,

Jorhat, Assam

Sir — The decimation of the Left Front across the country is now complete. This is the most unfortunate outcome of the present round of assembly elections.

Ruchita Sen,

Calcutta