West Bengal industry seeks reforms from BJP govt on land, jobs, infrastructure

Industry bodies have outlined priority areas for the incoming BJP government in Bengal, urging a strong push on industrialisation, job creation, land reforms and infrastructure aimed at reviving investor sentiment.

The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) said it expects policy stability and a business-friendly environment to strengthen investor confidence. “Constructive governance and collaborative development remain critical to unlocking Bengal’s full economic potential,” the chamber said.

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BCC&I called for the need to create infrastructure with plug-and-play ecosystems for global capability centres, building a future-ready talent pool through skilling and digital readiness and enabling growth via a robust industrial and IT policy framework.

The chamber also called for closer institutional cooperation between the government and industry, integration of private innovation with public policy, and targeted incentives —including performance-linked benefits and operational expenditure support.

Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) said it is optimistic about a “reform-driven growth phase” that could improve the state’s competitiveness as an investment destination. The chamber stressed the need for transparent and predictable governance, alongside a sharper focus on heavy industry and MSMEs to drive large-scale employment. It recommended targeted incentives such as capital subsidies, interest subvention, electricity duty waivers and stamp duty reimbursements to attract investments.

MCCI also flagged the urgency of power sector reforms, particularly rationalisation of tariffs to enhance industrial competitiveness, and called for streamlined land acquisition processes to facilitate industrial expansion.

“We are hopeful of ‘Ache Din’ for the state under the new government to be formed soon. I am sure the new government will reignite the growth momentum for shared prosperity and sustainable development,” said Rajeev Singh, director general, Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Naresh Pachisia, president of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce, emphasised the need for transparent governance, stable labour relations and quick, result-oriented measures to address the State’s perceived investment challenges. He also called for improved resource mobilisation through central schemes and external funding, along with stronger revenue systems to plug leakages and support fiscal stability.

“The new government is expected to prioritise the formulation of a pragmatic land acquisition policy for industrial growth, while further strengthening the agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture sectors, where the state holds a leadership position nationally,” he said.