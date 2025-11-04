Letters to the editor: Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year for 2025 is not a word but a number

Strange choice

Sir — The Word of the Year traditionally refers to an assessment of the most significant word or expression that has shaped public discourse in a given year. But Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year for 2025 is, well, not a word at all. Its choice is a number, 67, pronounced ‘six-seven’, which is a popular cultural shorthand used by Gen Alpha to convey a ‘so-so’ attitude, often paired with a shrug emoji or gesture. This unconventional choice has naturally unsettled the language-conscious fraternity. Yet, it also highlights a profound shift in communication from precision toward shared cultural experience. Given the speed at which language and its usage are evolving, it is time for a new kind of dictionary that captures the ever-changing vocabulary of Gen Alpha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sriparna Basu,

Noida

Maiden cup

Sir — November 2, 2025, the day when the Indian women’s cricket team won the women’s one-day international World Cup for the first time, will hereon be celebrated as a landmark in Indian sports (“A Giant Leap: It’s Her Cup”, Nov 3). The commanding 52-run victory of the Women in Blue over South Africa in the final at Navi Mumbai was a shining example of courage and determination.

Batting first, India posted a formidable 298 for 7, anchored by Shafali Verma’s brilliant 87 off 78 balls and Deepti Sharma’s steady 58. South Africa’s chase relied heavily on Laura Wolvaardt’s elegant century (101), but the Indian bowlers, led by Renuka Singh and Sharma, held their nerve to restrict the visitors to 246. This victory transcends cricket — it symbolises empowerment, resilience, and the boundless potential of Indian women.

Susanta Roy Chowdhury,

Calcutta

Sir — The Indian women’s cricket team has created history by winning its first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup trophy, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final, thereby ending a 47-year wait. This victory marks a monumental milestone for Indian women’s cricket. It will undoubtedly inspire many young girls to pursue cricket as a career.

Kiran Agarwal,

Calcutta

Sir — At the stroke of midnight, the Women in Blue lifted their maiden World Cup trophy at Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The moment echoed the Independence speech of India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The victory was not only about winning a World Cup but also paving the way for broader opportunities.

In a country like India, where atrocities against women are an everyday

reality, Indian women winning the World Cup is an anomaly. Each woman of

the playing XI has her own struggles. For instance, Shafali Verma’s cricket

journey began with her disguising herself as a boy to play cricket.

Chandra Mohan Nandi,

Calcutta

Sir — The Women in Blue should be congratulated for their maiden ODI World Cup victory. It was really a team effort which enabled them to etch India’s name in the history of women’s cricket. At the same time, the South African women’s team, headed by Laura Wolvaardt, must also be lauded for a captivating performance. From the beginning of South Africa’s innings, Wolvaardt was focussed, patient and confident of chasing the target set by India. Unfortunately, none of her teammates could play a supporting role.

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai

Sir — Following the losses against Australia, England and South Africa in the group stage of the World Cup, India’s Eves didn’t feel let down and staged an excellent fightback to reach the knockout stage. It therefore was a win of perseverance and impeccable team cohesion.

Shafali Verma, who was called up as a replacement before the semi-final, did wonders in the final, which handed her the Player of the Match award. Deepti Sharma perhaps played the match of her life scoring 58 runs, taking five wickets, and engineering a highly crucial run-out. Her Player of the Tournament title was a much-deserving one. In a heartfelt gesture, the skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, gathered her teammates to hand over the trophy to her predecessors, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. This was a memorable moment for those who had ignited the torch for the victory of Indian women’s cricket.

Kajal Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Sir — The Indian women’s cricket team has been waiting for a World Cup victory since 1976 when Indian women played their first cricket match. The historic achievement was the result of brilliant all-round performances from Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana who helped India reach 298 for seven wickets.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Sir — If the Indian men’s cricket team of 1983 gave India a reason to dream, the Women in Blue of 2025 gave the nation something rarer. For a country still negotiating gendered boundaries, the image of a women’s team lifting the biggest prize in cricket is subversive in the best possible way.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Sir — The Board of Control for Cricket in India must be lauded for initiating the Women’s Premier League that helped Indian cricketers hone their skills while rubbing shoulders with international players. The successive winnings of the ICC tournaments by India’s men and women cricket teams indicate the success of the cricketing organisation.

Iftekhar Ahmed,

Calcutta

Sir — For two decades, our women cricketers carried the weight of unfulfilled dreams. In 2005 and 2017, India stood on the brink of glory — only to watch it slip away in heartbreak. There were tears then. This time, those tears returned as tears of joy. Now, it is the nation’s responsibility to ensure that this victory does not fade as a moment of joy but becomes a movement for equal recognition, better facilities, and lasting respect for women’s cricket.

Md. Imdadullah,

Muzaffarpur

Sir — The first-ever women’s World Cup triumph has done more than bring a trophy home — it has united India in pride and emotion. Watching Harmanpreet Kaur’s team lift its maiden World Cup was like watching generations of silent struggle finally roar into the light. This victory must become a turning point.

K.R. Gagan,

Tumur, Karnataka