On a low: Editorial on India’s highest number of doping offenders globally

It has been the third consecutive year of shame for Indian athletes and administrators. According to the latest report by the World Anti-Doping Agency, India has had the highest number of offenders around the globe when it comes to doping by athletes. The figures in the WADA report make for worrying — shameful — reading. There were as many as 260 involvements on the part of Indian athletes in doping-related violations this year, accounting for a positivity rate of 3.6%, the highest among nations that conducted 5,000 or more tests during this period. Of the 7,113 tests — 6,576 urine samples and 537 blood samples — conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency, 253 of the former and seven of the latter failed the dope tests. Revealingly, nations that tested far higher numbers of samples returned with a lower positivity rate. France tested over 11,000 samples and recorded only 91 violations of doping stipulations; Russia accounted for over 70 failures after testing over 10,000 samples. These humbling findings strike at the heart of NADA’s preposterous argument that India’s higher positivity rate can be attributed to the agency’s aggressive testing policy. Two relevant inferences have been thrown up by the statistics. First, the supporting ecosystem for Indian athletes, including coaches, doctors and physiotherapists, appears to have rudimentary knowledge regarding the use of performance-enhancing drugs. Second — this is related to the first inference — India must invest in a rigorous scientific and research edifice to root out the menace. A bureaucratic response — the Indian Olympic Association formed a new anti-doping panel recently — will not do.

The consequences of such transgressions can be serious. This damning revelation comes at a time when India is not only preparing to host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games but is also pitching to host the Olympics in 2036. That sport is integral to New Delhi’s diplomatic outreach cannot be doubted. But these efforts could be tainted by a rampant doping culture in Indian athletics, something that the International Olympic Committee has already highlighted in its assessment of the feasibility of hosting such important sporting competitions in this country. Institutions and authorities along with the government must heed the ground realities and take effective action. India must exit this hall of shame related to athletics at the earliest.