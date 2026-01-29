Letters to the editor: Denmark zoo requests unwanted pets as food for its carnivores

Ethical dilemma

Sir — The truth can be bitter. A zoo in Denmark has caused controversy by requesting unwanted pets as food for its carnivorous animals. The zoo stated that this approach mimics the natural food chain and is a more humane alternative to pet abandonment. This sparked significant debate, with many people labelling the practice inhumane. While the idea feels radical, it addresses a grim reality: millions of pets are abandoned or killed worldwide each year. This system, arguably, offers a more humane end for them by ensuring that they are gently euthanised by professionals and contribute to the survival of other species. Perhaps the real issue is that the zoo is being transparent about the cycle of life, which is not pleasant enough for the general public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aradhya Sen,

Surat

Watershed deal

Sir — The signing of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement marks a watershed moment in India’s economic diplomacy at a time of growing global protectionism and fragmented supply chains (“Mega deal”, Jan 28). The deal will cover nearly two billion people and close to one-third of global trade and eliminate duties on about 99.5% of Indian export items, providing a major boost to labour-intensive sectors. India’s calibrated tariff reductions on European automobiles, wines and spirits also reflects a strategic willingness to open domestic markets in exchange for

technology inflows and long-term investment.

Vidyasagar Reddy Kethiri,

Warangal, Telangana

Sir — The India-EU trade deal, called the “mother of all deals”, is expected to boost India’s ailing exports and manufacturing sectors amidst surging global protectionism. This much-awaited deal, expected to affect nearly a fourth of global gross domestic product, will give many Indian exports duty-free access to the EU’s market. But India’s concerns about the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and intellectual property rights need to be addressed.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

Sir — While the United States of America has levied a 50% tariff on Indian exports, the trade deal with the EU, particularly in labour intensive sectors like textiles, leather goods, jewellery, tea, coffee and spices, will be a big relief for India.

D.P. Bhattacharjee,

Calcutta

Political friction

Sir — Sustained criticism of the Nobel laureate, Amartya Sen, by the Bharatiya Janata Party leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, reflects a broader strategy (“Suvendu belittles Amartya”, Jan 27). The BJP wants to discredit the Nobel laureate. This friction stems from Sen’s advocacy for secularism and his opposition to policies that stem from the saffron ideology.

Kajal Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Sir — While Nobel laureates bring pride to India, their expertise in one field does not make their opinions in others the gospel truth. As humans, they hold personal views that can be biased. On the other hand, a person without a Nobel prize may be equally respected for their service to humanity.

I respect Amartya Sen, yet I disagree with his views outside of economics. His criticism of the Central government and praise for the state government often lack neutrality. One often finds a political overtone behind his remarks. In a democracy, Suvendu Adhikari’s remarks should be viewed simply as an expression of differing views. However, the BJP should expect to suffer electorally after insulting a Bengali icon.

Mihir Kanungo,

Calcutta

Sir — Amartya Sen’s work in the field of economics has recalibrated global perspectives on poverty and famine and heightened the focus on human development. Insulting such an individual not only exposes the moral bankruptcy of Suvendu Adhikari but also highlights the divide between mediocrity and intellectualism. Sen is not just a local political commentator; he is an international icon who has reshaped world philosophy on human suffering and has always dared to speak plainly.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia,

Jorhat, Assam

March for rights

Sir — Thousands of farmers and tribal people started marching from Nashik to Mumbai to demand land rights and irrigation facilities, among other things. The Maharashtra government invited a delegation of the protesters for discussions and the chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has given certain assurances, leading to the march being called off. The march, led by the All India Kisan Sabha, had begun on Sunday after an agitation outside the Dindori Tehsil office in Nashik failed to yield firm assurances from the administration. There are regions in Maharashtra that are drought-prone, and farmers have long demanded the construction of large check dams on west-flowing rivers and their tributaries to secure water for agriculture.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Stay united

Sir — The proposal to bar non-Hindus from the Kedarnath and the Badrinath temples is dangerous. The Uttarakhand government should not allow such

segregationist practices in

the state. Such a proposal ignores both law and constitutional morality.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Stem the bleed

Sir — An economy that boasts of being the fourth largest in the world cannot allow its currency to bleed year after year while pretending that nothing is wrong. Currency collapse is the signature of an economy that consumes more than it produces and imports more than it innovates. A falling rupee is proof that value is not being created at the scale required.

Nibeer Akash,

Tezpur, Assam