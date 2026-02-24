Letters to the editor: 'Thakurmar Jhuli' has an important lesson for girls

Early lesson

Sir — While re-reading Thakurmar Jhuli by Dakshina­ran­jan Mitra Majumdar, I was struck by some of the less obvious lessons that eluded us as children. Take, for instance, the tale, "Sukhu aar Dukhu". The obvious lesson in this tale is moralistic as is the case with many children’s stories — the helpful, polite and virtuous sister, Dukhu, is rewarded with gold and beauty, while the unhelpful and arrogant sister, Sukhu, is left with nothing because of her bad behaviour. However, one cannot help but notice that Dukhu’s luck turns not just because of the pot of gold she receives. She is taught a trade — to weave and spin yarn. This teaches young girls — even if subliminally — an early lesson about the relation between lasting happiness and being independent.

Sweta Ghosh,

Calcutta

Gaps galore

Sir — Sevanti Ninan has rightly pointed out that the reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India deserve more public attention than conference speeches (“A reality check”, Feb 23). The CAG, K. Sanjay Murthy, has pointed to serious failures in direct benefit transfer systems between 2015 and 2022. Missing bank details, weak de-duplication and poor verification have allowed fraud on a large scale. When digital systems were introduced, they were presented as safeguards against corruption. The evidence now suggests weak oversight. Parliament and the media should examine these findings carefully.

Abhilasha Gupta,

Calcutta

Sir — Recent disclosures from Rajasthan show how easily welfare schemes can be manipulated. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, ineligible individuals received bulk payments because verification systems were lax. News reports allege that officials approved questionable applications. Thousands of suspicious accounts have surfaced. These are not isolated clerical mistakes. They indicate systemic gaps. Any expansion of digital governance must first address authentication, accountability and independent audits.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

Sir — Coverage of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 has been extensive. At the same time, the CAG’s findings on welfare leakages have faded quickly from headlines. The reports describe ghost beneficiaries, invalid records and pension payments to deceased persons. Such issues affect ordinary taxpayers. Media scrutiny should not depend on political convenience. Continuous reporting on audit findings would strengthen public trust and encourage corrective action within ministries and state departments.

G. Dasgupta,

Calcutta

Sir — The performance audit of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana raises uncomfortable questions. Between 2015 and 2022, over 94% of beneficiary records reportedly had missing or invalid bank details. Training partners submitted implausible claims. Millions were certified, yet many did not receive funds. Despite this, additional public money has been allocated to the scheme. Before restructuring schemes, authorities should publish compliance reports and fix verification mechanisms. Administrative reform must precede fresh expenditure.

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai

Organisation man

Sir — The veteran politician, Mukul Roy, has passed away at the age of 71. Roy’s career shows how organisation can outweigh oratory in West Bengal politics. As a senior leader of the All India Trinamool Congress, he focused on booth management, local alliances and constant communication. That approach helped the party expand rapidly before 2011. His later shift to the Bharatiya Janata Party and return to the TMC reflected a highly tactical style. The long-term effect of such manoeuvres has been the normalisation of political mobility over ideological consistency in

the state.

V.S. Adhikari,

Faridabad

Sir — Mukul Roy played a decisive role in the organisational growth of the AITC during its rise in West Bengal. While the AITC chief, Mamata Banerjee, provided public leadership, Roy strengthened district-level structures of the party. His understanding of rural power dynamics helped the party secure the 2011 assembly election victory. However, this model depended heavily on personal influence. After corruption controversies such as Saradha and Narada, the same network proved vulnerable to pressure from investigative agencies and shifting alliances.

Shiuli Biswas,

Calcutta

Sir — Mukul Roy’s decision to join the BJP in 2017 altered West Bengal’s electoral landscape. He carried practical knowledge of booth-level operations and rural outreach. This contributed to the BJP’s improved performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state. Yet his return to the AITC in 2021 suggested that strategy without stable commitment has limits.

Fakhrul Alam,

Calcutta

Inadequate syllabus

Sir — The controversy over Galgotias University’s entry at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 distracts from the deeper concern. India enrols millions of children each year, including first-generation learners. Yet classrooms continue to rely on rote learning and standardised testing models shaped in a different era. Artificial Intelligence will demand analytical thinking and adaptability. Reform must focus on teacher training, curriculum redesign and assessment methods that reward understanding rather than memorisation.

Murtaza Ahmad,

Calcutta

Sir — Public debate on the AI summit has focused on chaos and imported devices. The pressing issue lies in ordinary schools. Reform will succeed only when it reaches the average classroom, not just elite campuses.

K. Ansari,

Mumbai