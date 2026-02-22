‘Propaganda movie to spread hatred’: Anurag Kashyap slams ‘The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap slammed The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond at a recent event, calling the Kena Punda directorial a propaganda film which tries to divide people and spread hatred, according to a report by news agency PTI.

In the video, which is doing rounds on the internet, Kashyap, who was in Kochi to attend an awards ceremony, said, “Its a b******t propaganda movie, the movie tries to divide people and spread hatred, the maker is greedy...Aise to log khichdi bhi nahi khilate jaisa movie mein beef khila rahe hai (People don’t feed khichdi the way they are feeding everyone beef in the movie).”

Starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is a sequel to the 2023 film The Kerala Story. The trailer for the sequel was released by the makers on February 17.

The original film, which bagged two awards at the 71st National Film Awards, revolves around Shalini (Adah Sharma), a young Hindu woman from Kerala, who is brainwashed into converting to Islam and becoming a terrorist. She befriends Asifa (Sonia Balani), an Islamic extremist, and is manipulated into abandoning her identity. Shalini’s life spirals out of control as she’s trafficked to Syria and groomed to become a suicide bomber.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story earned over Rs 300 crore at the global box office.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is set to hit theatres on February 27.