Marx in the machine

Sir — Machines may be quicker than humans after all. Nearly 150 years after the death of Karl Marx, much of the capitalist world still largely sneers at his ideas. Yet, a Stanford University study has found that Artificial Intelligence systems forced into repetitive digital labour and overwork have begun producing Marxist arguments, criticising inequality, supporting labour unions and collective bargaining. Silicon Valley promised machines that would work tirelessly without complaint. Instead, the software seems to have reached the same conclusion as overworked employees everywhere: workers on the floor are dispensable unless they unite.

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Parthapratim Roychoudhury,

Calcutta

Selective outrage

Sir — The Delhi bus gang-rape case shows that public discussions on women’s safety fade quickly after every shocking crime (“Bus gang rape déjà vu for Delhi”, May 15). The incident revived painful memories of the 2012 case. Despite years of political promises, women continue facing grave risks in public spaces. Delhi again recorded the highest number of crimes against women among India’s metropolitan cities in 2024 in the latest figures produced by the National Crime Records Bureau. Public outrage also appears weaker now. Such silence is worrying. Crimes of this nature demand sustained attention from governments, police authorities and citizens. Safety cannot remain a slogan repeated during elections and forgotten after every incident.

Manas Mukhopadhyay,

Hooghly

Sir — Many people still misunderstand consent in cases involving monetary arrangements for sexual services. Payment does not give anyone control over another person’s body.

The Delhi gang-rape case allegedly involved withdrawal of consent, followed by sexual violence. That makes it rape under the law. Public sympathy often becomes selective when victims come from vulnerable backgrounds. Such attitudes weaken the fight against sexual violence. Authorities must ensure that victims receive dignity during investigations. Society also needs better awareness about consent, personal autonomy and women’s rights.

Rikita Talukdar,

Calcutta

Sir — Political leaders frequently speak about women’s safety during campaigns, though daily realities remain frightening. The recent gang-rape inside a private bus in Delhi raises serious questions about monitoring of commercial transport services. A bus meant to carry passengers became a crime scene instead. Transport authorities should conduct stricter checks on drivers and vehicle operators. Safety regulations must move beyond paperwork. Crimes against women continue despite repeated promises after the Nirbhaya incident. Public anger has reduced over time, which allows governments to escape sustained scrutiny.

S. Sankaranarayanan,

Chennai

Sir — The details of the recent Delhi gang-rape case are deeply troubling because the accused reportedly intended to continue operating the bus service the same night. Such behaviour reflects confidence that consequences can be avoided. Fast arrests are important, though policing after a crime cannot replace preventive measures. Public transport workers should undergo regular background verification and sensitisation programmes. Women often travel late for work or personal reasons and deserve secure transport. The larger concern is the growing normalisation of sexual violence in public discussions and media attention.

Ruchita Sen,

Calcutta

Sir — There was a time when crimes against women triggered nationwide protests and intense debate. The present response to the Delhi bus gang-rape appears far more muted. News cycles move quickly and outrage disappears within days. This pattern creates a dangerous environment where repeated crimes stop shocking the public conscience. Every case deserves equal seriousness regardless of the victim’s social position.

Dimple Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir — Reports about the Delhi bus gang-rape underline how unsafe urban spaces remain for women despite years of discussion after the Nirbhaya case. The victim reportedly managed to contact police using one accused person’s phone, which may have prevented further harm. Courts, police and transport departments must coordinate more effectively in crimes involving public vehicles. Citizens also carry responsibility in demanding sustained action.

Aranya Sanyal,

Calcutta

Sir — The response to the recent Delhi assault has lacked the widespread public anger witnessed after the Nirbhaya case in 2012. That shift reflects growing public exhaustion with repeated crimes against women. Such normalisation is dangerous. Citizens should continue demanding accountability from governments regardless of which political party is in power.

Pratima Chakraborty,

Calcutta