Arsenal edge closer to end 22-year wait for Premier League title with win over Burnley

Arsenal late on Monday took a major step towards their first Premier League title in 22 years. Kai Havertz' header from a Bukayo Saka corner saw Arsenal overcome a stubborn Burnley side.

With a gap of five points between the Gunners and Manchester City, Arsenal need to win their last match against Crystal Palace to be crowned Premier League champions. However, the north London side could win the title without getting a point in their last game if Manchester City, who have played a game less, drop points against Bournemouth or Aston Villa respectively in their last two matches.

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Arsenal started the game with intent against already-relegated Burnley. The Emirates crowd, spurred by the chance of a historic double (Arsenal play PSG later this month in the UEFA Champions League final), egged the players on. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's decision to name an attacking line-up with both Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze starting in the midfield marked an air of anticipation.

Arsenal were unlucky to not get the lead within the first half-an-hour when Leandro Trossard's shot hit the post. Arsenal could have had a penalty with Burnley defender tackling Saka when the England attacker was about to tap home from point-blank range. To Arteta's dismay, the on-field referee said 'no penalty' and the VAR stuck with the call.

However, Burnley's joy was short-lived as soon after, Bukayo Saka swung in one of his vicious corners from the right side. Kai Havertz, who started the game ahead of Victor Gyokeres, was at the right place at the right time as he headed the ball into the net. The goal marked Arsenal's 18th goal from a corner in this season's Premier League, which is more than any side in a single Premier League campaign.

Burnley saw more of the ball in the second half but failed to threaten Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya who has already secured his third consecutive Premier League Golden Gloves award.

As the final whistle blew, Arsenal players celebrated but with a sense of caution. The pain of finishing 2nd three years in a row must have been going through the heads of a few of them. With the quality of the opposition Arsenal are battling, nothing can be left to chance. The Gunners have one hand on the trophy, but Man City manager Pep Guardiola is not one to raise the white flag till Arsenal cross the finishing line.