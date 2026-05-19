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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 19 May 2026

Petrol and diesel prices up by 90 paise per litre, second hike in less than a week

Kolkata recorded the steepest hike in petrol at 96 paise to Rs 109.70 per litre, while diesel prices rose by 94 paise to Rs 96.07 per litre

PTI Published 19.05.26, 07:14 AM
Fuel price hike India

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Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, the second increase in less than a week.

Petrol price was hiked to Rs 98.64 a litre from Rs 97.77 per litre in the national capital. Diesel now costs Rs 91.58 a litre against Rs 90.67 previously, according to industry sources.

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This is the second increase in rates in less than a week. Prices were hiked by Rs 3 a litre on Friday.

In Delhi, petrol now retails at Rs 98.64 per litre, up by 87 paise, while diesel is priced at Rs 91.58 per litre, higher by 91 paise.

Mumbai saw petrol rise by 91 paise to Rs 107.59 per litre and diesel by 94 paise to Rs 94.08 per litre.

Kolkata recorded the steepest hike in petrol at 96 paise to Rs 109.70 per litre, while diesel prices rose by 94 paise to Rs 96.07 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol prices rose by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, and diesel by 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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