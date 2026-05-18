CBI arrests 'key accused' Raj Kumar Singh in murder case of Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari’s aide from UP’s Muzaffarnagar

The CBI on Monday arrested Raj Kumar Singh, believed to be a key accused in the murder of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandrakant Rath, officials said Monday.

Singh, who also goes by an alias of Raj Singh, was arrested from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh by a team of CBI, they said.

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Rath, the personal assistant to Adhikari, was shot dead in Madhyamgram on May 6, two days after the declaration of the fiercely contested West Bengal Assembly poll results.

The CBI has taken over the probe into Rath's murder from the West Bengal Police following a request from the state government.

The central agency has formed a seven-member special investigation team under a DIG of Special Crime from Delhi, comprising some of the best investigators drawn from its various units, the officials said.

State police had already arrested three individuals in connection with the case. The accused, Mayank Raj Mishra and Vicky Maurya, were taken into custody from Buxar in Bihar, while the third, Raj Singh, was detained from Ballia.

Police had previously recovered a car and a motorcycle fitted with fake number plates, which were allegedly used in the crime. Another two-wheeler was also seized by the police.

Investigators said that at least eight people were involved in the conspiracy and execution of the murder. They added that the assailants had carried out a thorough reconnaissance before targeting Rath.