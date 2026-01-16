Letters to the editor: ‘Choppleganger’ is Gen Alpha’s word for a disliked celebrity lookalike

Poor copy

Sir — What if someone you are not fond of happens to resemble a celebrity? Gen Alpha now has a word for that situation. ‘Choppleganger’ — a quirky portmanteau of chopped (Gen Z slang for ugly or undesirable) and doppelganger — is being used by younger generations to look down on by labelling someone as the less attractive version of another person. This kind of labelling is both efficient and inventive, packing a surprising sting into a single word. It also fits neatly into an era dominated by filters and Artificial Intelligence-enhanced beauty where looking like a celebrity is no longer a rare achievement.

Soham Dasgupta,

Calcutta

Relief, at last

Sir — The government’s recent intervention following the strike by gig workers’ associations is expected to bring much-needed relief in terms of their health and security. As gig workers largely operate within the informal sector, they remain especially vulnerable to unsafe working conditions and excessive pressure.

The Eternal-owned quick-commerce platform, Blinkit, has dropped its long-promoted tagline, “10-minute delivery” (“Blinkit drops 10-minute delivery”, Jan 14). The company has revised its tagline from “10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep”, signalling a conscious shift away from rigid, time-bound delivery branding.

Dimple Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir — The labour ministry’s directive to dismantle the 10-minute delivery practice marks a landmark victory for human dignity over algorithmic tyranny. For too long, quick-commerce giants have prioritised convenience at the expense of workers’ safety. Extreme delivery targets are linked to a rise in traffic violations, rider fatigue, and unsafe practices. Burdening a delivery partner with a countdown clock amounts to a wielding psychological whip.

While Blinkit’s stance is a step in the right direction, it cannot remain a symbolic gesture (“No timelines, but same race: Riders”, Jan 15). The government must ensure that the Code on Social Security, 2020 is implemented in substance.

Vijaykumar H.K.,

Raichur, Karnataka

Sir — Blinkit, India’s popular instant delivery app for groceries and daily essentials, has replaced its “10-minute delivery” tagline with “30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep”. The change comes as a great relief to gig workers who were often forced to ride hell for leather to meet the deadline. In doing so, delivery riders were not only putting themselves at risk but also endangering the lives of others who shared the road with them.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Sir — Over the years, the culture of quick commerce has quietly embedded itself into today’s hectic lifestyles, thriving on the craving for instant gratification. Receiving food, groceries and household essentials online in the shortest possible delivery time has become a fad. The efficiency of app-based delivery platforms is measured by their success in beating the clock. Faster deliveries translate into higher customer ratings, more orders and, ostensibly, greater earnings.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — Taking the safety and the health of delivery workers seriously, the government’s move to stop 10-minute delivery is a welcome step. The constant pressure to reach within 10 minutes takes a toll on their mental health, causing anxiety and stress. Blinkit must be commended for reshaping its tagline. Other quick commerce giants must follow suit.

Abhilasha Gupta,

Mohali

Sir — The Centre’s intervention, which brings an end to unrealistic quick-delivery deadlines, comes as a significant relief to thousands of delivery agents who risked their lives in a relentless race against time to fulfil customer orders. While the easing of time pressure offers gig workers a measure of dignity in their labour, this is only the first step. Long-standing demands such as a secure payment structure and comprehensive life insurance must be fulfilled.

M. Pradyu,

Kannur, Kerala

Legendary ideals

Sir — We grew up imbibing the ideals of the three towering legends of India — the late prime minister, Indira Gandhi, Sunil Gavaskar, arguably the greatest opening batsman in the history of cricket, and, of course, Amitabh Bachchan, who reigned over the hearts of the youth of that era (“Three legacies”, Jan 14). The Indo-Pak war brought Indira Gandhi’s leadership qualities into sharp focus. Gavaskar and Bachchan demonstrated similar formidability on the cricket field and the silver screen, respectively.

Alok Ganguly,

Nadia

Sir — My sincere respects to Hilal Ahmed for writing the thoughtful column, “Three legacies”. The three figures he reflects upon occupy a strong place in public consciousness. These legacies can be seen as epitomes of professionalism, having left a profound imprint on the nation through their exceptional dedication and integrity in their respective fields.

Mohammad Arif,

Dhanbad