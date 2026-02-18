Letters to the editor: Helping others may be the real secret to slowing ageing

Secret to youth

Sir — An earlier study had found that people aged 62 and older who engaged in volunteer work in the United States of America showed blood markers associated with slower biological ageing. Most Americans strive to remain healthy in their retirement years. America’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that seniors volunteer at higher rates than any other age group — whether staffing food pantries or providing first aid. The seniors would thus be heartened to know that the benefits of doing community service extend beyond personal gratification. So forget dark chocolate, green tea or collagen peptide supplements; the real secret to slowing down ageing may lie in the simple act of helping others. The seniors have shown the way. The young should take note.

Krishnendu Kanungo,

Gurugram

Leadership role

Sir — Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, has repeatedly proved her mettle as a hardworking political leader who has broken the glass ceiling (“National imprint”, Feb 16). She has often expressed her keenness to bring Opposition leaders together, but her proposal has been met with indifference. Leaders opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party are frustrated with the Congress’s sense of historical entitlement. It is time the Congress resolves its quandary and joins an Opposition caucus with Banerjee as the leader. The need for unity is urgent. Banerjee has the political skills and is savvy enough to take on this challenge and assume an overdue national role.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

Sir — In his article, “National imprint” (Feb 16), Sanjaya Baru heaps praise on Mamata Banerjee and describes her as a politician who “stands apart from all the current generation of leaders”. He not only credits her with a comparatively good record of governance but also argues that no one is a better fit than Banerjee to become India’s second woman prime minister. But Baru forgets, or willingly overlooks the fact, that Banerjee is not a constitutional democrat and often rules by whim. She is intolerant of criticism and vengeful towards the Opposition. Bengal under Banerjee is mired in corruption. Several of her cabinet ministers have been jailed. No major industry has emerged under her rule. Baru’s article will delight Banerjee’s sycophants.

Jahar Saha,

Calcutta

Sir — Sanjaya Baru’s proposal to consider Mamata Banerjee as the best candidate to lead India as the second woman prime minister is misplaced. Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress contested the 2022 Goa assembly elections but failed to make a mark.

In 2016, the Election Commission of India recognised the TMC as a national party. However, the party lost this status in 2023 following a review of its performance outside Bengal. Banerjee must win seats in Hindi heartland states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to be considered for the top job.

Ananda Dulal Ghosh,

Howrah

Sir — “National imprint” offers a timely analysis of Mamata Banerjee and her significance in contemporary national politics. Sanjaya Baru’s reminder that she is currently the only woman heading both a major party and a state government underlines her unique political standing. Equally compelling is his reference to the prime ministerial post eluding Bengalis — from Subhas Chandra Bose to Jyoti Basu.

Recent developments validate Baru’s thesis. Banerjee’s unprecedented appearance before the Supreme Court during a hearing on the Special Intensive Revision has reinforced her self-styled image as a defender of democratic rights. If INDIA aims to make inroads into the Bharatiya Janata Party’s women-voter base, Banerjee is a formidable candidate for the national leadership role.

Vidyasagar Reddy Kethiri,

Warangal, Telangana

Sir — Mamata Banerjee has been tilting at windmills for ages. She did not get along with the BJP under the National Democratic Alliance. Her long, bruising, street-level battles with the ruling Left in Bengal shaped in her the instincts of a wary commando. While Banerjee leads by example, the BJP, relying on divisive rhetoric, polarisation and engineered defections, may overlook her as a leader forged in decades of relentless street politics.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

Moral integrity

Sir — No praise is enough for the Booker Prize-winning author, Arundhati Roy, for refusing to attend the Berlin International Film Festival because a jury member insisted that “art should not be political” when asked about the genocide in Gaza (“Arundhati to skip Berlinale over Gaza row”, Feb 15). History is witness to how political decisions have shaped human catastrophes, from World Wars to genocides. When innocents suffer on account of political whim, it becomes a human tragedy no conscientious artist can ignore. Roy’s boycott reaffirms her integrity and moral spine.

Kajal Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Sir — I agree with Arundhati Roy that art must protest atrocities such as those perpetrated in Gaza. Such horrors are not unique to our times; the selective outrage of Roy and other artists risks conveying that Gaza is an isolated evil. Further, boycotting events over disagreement is in contrast to the ideals of free speech. ‘I’m disgusted, so I won’t engage’ benefits neither art nor human progress. Art must remain open to difficult dialogue.

Sankha Bhattacharya,

Howrah

Pricey affair

Sir — A compelling argument against celebrating Valentine’s Day is its commercialisation (“Roses with thorns”, Feb 15). What began as a religious feast in honour of Saint Valentine has evolved into one of the most lucrative retail holidays of the year. Such extravagance reflects manufactured obligation, not affection.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia